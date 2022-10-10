is once again trending for all the wrong reasons. Footage hit social media that showed Livingston in a heated argument with a woman reported to be his girlfriend, and he can be heard yelling “I’m the prize.” Details are slowly but surely coming in about what is happening in the clip, and it’s all struggle. […] The post Prize Fight: DJ Akademiks Seen Barking On Girlfriend, Breaks Up Fade appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO