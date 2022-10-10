ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Partisan split highlighted in celebrations of Indigenous People’s Day, Columbus Day

By Sarah Polus
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkEtW_0iTuILbF00

Lawmakers, governors and members of the Biden administration celebrated two very different holidays on Monday, with Democrats tending to favor Indigenous People’s Day while Republicans mostly stuck with the older Columbus Day.

Political figures took to Twitter on Monday, pushing different reasons for the day’s significance.

Many Democrats, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Sens. Dick Durbin (Ill.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) expressed support for the newer holiday.

“On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples,” Warren said.

Vice President Harris and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, honored the occasion as a day of respect for indigenous communities.

“Today and every day, let us continue to celebrate and uplift the rich contributions of Indigenous peoples—their leadership has made our country stronger,” Harris wrote in a tweet.

In a video posted to Twitter, Haaland cited the Biden administration’s work as a promise of a better future for indigenous communities.

Democrats also sought to bring awareness to the dark side of colonialism and its disregard for the trauma suffered by native peoples.

“On #IndigenousPeoplesDay , let us pause to remember the exploitation and genocide of Native and Indigenous communities borne out of our nation’s ‘discovery,'” tweeted Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

“We must learn from this dark chapter of our history—and never stop working to right this wrong that is still felt today,” she added.

Members of the GOP, including Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.), mostly shared messages of holiday greetings hailing explorer Christopher Columbus.

“Thank you Christopher Columbus for dreaming big and helping discover the Americas,” tweeted Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

Rep. Lee Zeldin , the Republican nominee for New York governor, praised the holiday as a “source of great pride for the Italian American community to honor one of their own.”

Some, including House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), shared more pointed messages condemning the “woke” left on Twitter.

“I am proud to stand up against the Far Left woke mob attempting to cancel history! #SaveColumbusDay,” she wrote .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Indigenous Peoples#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Indigenous People S Day#Democrats#Interior#Native American Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy