LA has a new headquarters for inspiring design – and it has an unforgettable flair. Designer and leading real estate expert Barrie Livingstone has finally opened the doors to his much-anticipated House of Barrie – LA’s brand-new bespoke furniture and home goods for those with a penchant for eclectic design. House of Barrie opened with an A-list event on October 4th and was complete with star-studded guests, delicious food, and flowing champagne – the only way to do it up Livingstone style.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO