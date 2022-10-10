Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Designer, Realtor, and Globetrotter Barrie Livingstone Opens House of Barrie with a Star-Studded Crowd
LA has a new headquarters for inspiring design – and it has an unforgettable flair. Designer and leading real estate expert Barrie Livingstone has finally opened the doors to his much-anticipated House of Barrie – LA’s brand-new bespoke furniture and home goods for those with a penchant for eclectic design. House of Barrie opened with an A-list event on October 4th and was complete with star-studded guests, delicious food, and flowing champagne – the only way to do it up Livingstone style.
L.A. Weekly
Kay Flock and Gucci Mane and Geeked Up
Kay Flock and Gucci Mane and Geeked Up: NYC drill rapper Kay Flock has collaborated with Gucci Mane on new single “Geeked Up,” as news arrives that Flock’s D.O.A. Tape Deluxe will be dropping soon. According to the press release, “The hard-hitting track finds Flock at his...
L.A. Weekly
Best CBD Cream for Pain: Top Brands of 2022
Thanks to positive feedback from regular CBD users, as well as advancements in research, the hemp industry has grown in insurmountably. Not surprisingly, that growth led to an influx of CBD creams on the market. Our guide to the best CBD cream for pain will help you sort through the confusion to pick the most trusted brand that’s best for you.
L.A. Weekly
Women To Watch
Now, more than ever, we are seeing many women becoming CEOs and a growing number of women starting their own businesses. Increasingly more women have begun to embrace entrepreneurship because of the freedom, autonomy and flexibility it provides, a crucial component for working mothers. Below is an article celebrating ten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
BEST NOOTROPICS FOR A FOCUSED 2023
With the new year looming around the corner, you may be wondering how to make it your best year yet. Whether your goals are to improve your health, career, relationships, or fitness, they all require focus and discipline. Unlocking your brain’s full potential to remain focused and motivated is possible through the use of nootropics.
Comments / 0