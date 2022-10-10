ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville Craig's Nicholson in seventh after first day of WIAA State Golf Championships

By By TOM MILLER Special to The Gazette
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8Lt8_0iTuCwAs00

The driver is what separates Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson from most of her competitors.

That did not change amid the pressure of the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Monday.

“Her first tee shot was just fantastic,” said Craig coach Alex Schaar. “And she just kept going from there.”

The Craig junior finished with a 3-over par 75, which put her in a tie for seventh place going into Tuesday’s second and final round.

While the driver put her in great position on the first hole, a couple of poor tee shots on Nos. 9 and 10 set Nicholson up for bogeys.

“She had a couple of errant shots with her driver that put her in bad spots,” Schaar said. “That was the worst of her 3-over round.

Her tee shot on No. 9 was behind a tree. On No. 10, a penalty stroke led to a bogey.

“After that, she wasn’t able to get enough birdies to get her to even par again,” Schaar said.

Schaar was impressed how Nicholson handled her first state tournament appearance.

“Her head was right the whole time,” Schaar said. “She was confident and was keeping a good pace.”

After playing a practice round on the course Sunday and then Monday’s first round, Schaar expects Nicholson to attack the course in Tuesday’s final round.

“It will be fun tomorrow,” Schaar said Monday night. “When the pressure is built up, Mya always responds.

“She’s laid a good foundation for the second day. I think she will do really well.”

Nicholson tees off on No. 10 at 8:40 a.m.

Milton’s Dunk in 10th, Vidruk in 30th

Milton High senior Hannah Dunk shot a 77 in Monday’s first round and is in a tie for 10th place, while teammate Bethany Vidruk posted an 83 and is tied for 30th.

Red Hawks coach Matt Kleinschmidt said a few missed putts hurt both of his golfers.

“Hannah had a solid round,” Kleinschmidt said of the Parker Sectional medalist “She hit it great off the tee but just couldn’t get the birdie putts to fall.”

Vidruk was hurt by one hole on each nine, Kleinschmidt said.

Vidruk double bogeyed a hole on the front nine. She then had quadruple-bogey on the par-3 17th.

“But she came back and played 18 well,” Kleinschmidt said.

Dunk joins Craig’s Nicholson to start today’s final round at 8:40 a.m. on No. 10.

Vidruk starts at 8:20 on No. 10.

State leaders

Westosha Central, which is the No. 1 team in the State Golf Coaches Association ratings, shot a 307 Monday to take an eight-shot lead over Middleton in the WIAA Division 1 state team competition.

The Falcons, who won the Janesville Parker sectional team title, was led by Kylie Walker, who shot a 3-under par 69.

Payton Haugen of Brookfield Central also shot a 69 to tie Walker for the individual lead.

WIAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS DIVISION 1 DAY ONE TEAM SCORES

Westosha Central 307, Middleton 315, Brookfield East 320, Union Grove 325, Waunakee 334, Oconomowoc 342, Arrowhead 343, Tomah 347, Kaukauna 353, Divine Savior Holy Angels 360, Bay Port 364, Stevens Point 390

TOP 10 PLUS TIES

T1. Kylie Walker (WC) 69. T1. Payton Haugen (BE) 69. T3. Norah Robert (UG) 73. T3. Izzi Stricker (W) 73. T3. Katelyn Walker (WC) 73. 6. Vivian Cressman (M) 74. T7. Madison Haugen (BE) 75. T7. Mya Nicholson (Janesville Craig) 75. 9. Riley Pechinski (SP) 76. T10. Julia Larson (A) 77. T10. Kaitlyn Amtmann (A) 77. T10. Amelia Zingler (T) 77. T10. Hannah Dunk (Milton) 77.

OTHER AREA PLAYER

T30. Bethany Vidruk (Milton) 83.

DIVISION 2 DAY ONE TEAM SCORES

The Prairie School 348, Prescott 352, Madison Edgewood 375, Altoona/Regis 378, Lancaster 389, Wrightstown 410.

TOP FIVE PLUS TIES

1. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound) 72. 2. Ava Salay (P) 75. T3. Aliisa Helminen (Xavier) 77. T3. Ava Pesha (Somerset) 77. 5. Payton Schmidt (Jeferson) 78.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown dismissed from team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown has been dismissed from the team after what interim head coach Jim Leonhard described as an “internal incident.”. “The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed...
MADISON, WI
stevenspoint.news

WIAA to release football playoff brackets on Bally Sports Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to reveal the 2022 seven-division 11-player and one-division 8-player playoff brackets on a live show on Oct 15. The hour-long show starts at 10 a.m on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Regional analysts will be on the show to take...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Janesville, WI
City
Middleton, WI
City
Madison, WI
Janesville, WI
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener

Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin

Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#1 Day#Falcons#Sports#Nos
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Greasy goodness’: Culver’s brings back eagerly awaited ‘CurderBurger’

MADISON, Wis. — The much-hyped “CurderBurger” that drew significant attention when it debuted last year returned to Culver’s restaurants across the country Wednesday. The burger — a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large cheese curd shaped like a patty — first started as an April Fool’s Day joke last year, but the restaurant chain launched it as a one-day special...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Golf
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

68th and Beloit possible tornado

Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)
BELOIT, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?

For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
MADISON, WI
WISN

LIVE: Tornado warning issued for Waukesha and Jefferson counties

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a. Southwestern Waukesha County in southeastern Wisconsin... Northeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until noon CDT. * At 1127 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Johnson Creek, or near...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Council postpones ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

The Whitewater Common Council Tuesday postponed the advancement of an ordinance allowing the use of golf carts on city streets. The action returns the ordinance to city staff, charging it with crafting language to include several proposed amendments, such as allowing golf carts to travel for “short distances” on city sidewalks.
WHITEWATER, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy