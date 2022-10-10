Janesville Craig's Nicholson in seventh after first day of WIAA State Golf Championships

The driver is what separates Janesville Craig’s Mya Nicholson from most of her competitors.

That did not change amid the pressure of the WIAA Division 1 state girls golf championship at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison on Monday.

“Her first tee shot was just fantastic,” said Craig coach Alex Schaar. “And she just kept going from there.”

The Craig junior finished with a 3-over par 75, which put her in a tie for seventh place going into Tuesday’s second and final round.

While the driver put her in great position on the first hole, a couple of poor tee shots on Nos. 9 and 10 set Nicholson up for bogeys.

“She had a couple of errant shots with her driver that put her in bad spots,” Schaar said. “That was the worst of her 3-over round.

Her tee shot on No. 9 was behind a tree. On No. 10, a penalty stroke led to a bogey.

“After that, she wasn’t able to get enough birdies to get her to even par again,” Schaar said.

Schaar was impressed how Nicholson handled her first state tournament appearance.

“Her head was right the whole time,” Schaar said. “She was confident and was keeping a good pace.”

After playing a practice round on the course Sunday and then Monday’s first round, Schaar expects Nicholson to attack the course in Tuesday’s final round.

“It will be fun tomorrow,” Schaar said Monday night. “When the pressure is built up, Mya always responds.

“She’s laid a good foundation for the second day. I think she will do really well.”

Nicholson tees off on No. 10 at 8:40 a.m.

Milton’s Dunk in 10th, Vidruk in 30th

Milton High senior Hannah Dunk shot a 77 in Monday’s first round and is in a tie for 10th place, while teammate Bethany Vidruk posted an 83 and is tied for 30th.

Red Hawks coach Matt Kleinschmidt said a few missed putts hurt both of his golfers.

“Hannah had a solid round,” Kleinschmidt said of the Parker Sectional medalist “She hit it great off the tee but just couldn’t get the birdie putts to fall.”

Vidruk was hurt by one hole on each nine, Kleinschmidt said.

Vidruk double bogeyed a hole on the front nine. She then had quadruple-bogey on the par-3 17th.

“But she came back and played 18 well,” Kleinschmidt said.

Dunk joins Craig’s Nicholson to start today’s final round at 8:40 a.m. on No. 10.

Vidruk starts at 8:20 on No. 10.

State leaders

Westosha Central, which is the No. 1 team in the State Golf Coaches Association ratings, shot a 307 Monday to take an eight-shot lead over Middleton in the WIAA Division 1 state team competition.

The Falcons, who won the Janesville Parker sectional team title, was led by Kylie Walker, who shot a 3-under par 69.

Payton Haugen of Brookfield Central also shot a 69 to tie Walker for the individual lead.

WIAA STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS DIVISION 1 DAY ONE TEAM SCORES

Westosha Central 307, Middleton 315, Brookfield East 320, Union Grove 325, Waunakee 334, Oconomowoc 342, Arrowhead 343, Tomah 347, Kaukauna 353, Divine Savior Holy Angels 360, Bay Port 364, Stevens Point 390

TOP 10 PLUS TIES

T1. Kylie Walker (WC) 69. T1. Payton Haugen (BE) 69. T3. Norah Robert (UG) 73. T3. Izzi Stricker (W) 73. T3. Katelyn Walker (WC) 73. 6. Vivian Cressman (M) 74. T7. Madison Haugen (BE) 75. T7. Mya Nicholson (Janesville Craig) 75. 9. Riley Pechinski (SP) 76. T10. Julia Larson (A) 77. T10. Kaitlyn Amtmann (A) 77. T10. Amelia Zingler (T) 77. T10. Hannah Dunk (Milton) 77.

OTHER AREA PLAYER

T30. Bethany Vidruk (Milton) 83.

DIVISION 2 DAY ONE TEAM SCORES

The Prairie School 348, Prescott 352, Madison Edgewood 375, Altoona/Regis 378, Lancaster 389, Wrightstown 410.

TOP FIVE PLUS TIES

1. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound) 72. 2. Ava Salay (P) 75. T3. Aliisa Helminen (Xavier) 77. T3. Ava Pesha (Somerset) 77. 5. Payton Schmidt (Jeferson) 78.