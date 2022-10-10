ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bill Belichick Has Enormous Praise For 1 Browns Player

With the New England Patriots set to face the Cleveland Browns this weekend, Bill Belichick has revealed his thoughts on tight end David Njoku. Belichick said Njoku is probably the best tight end to suit up for the Browns since the great Ozzie Newsome. "After Ozzie, probably the best tight...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
brownsnation.com

The Browns Have A Surprise Standout On Defense

The Cleveland Browns‘ defense has some marquee athletes like Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett on the defensive line. There’s also John Johnson III and Denzel Ward in the secondary. The Browns also traded for Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones. But aside from those names, another player is doing...
WFMJ.com

Fitch-Boardman up for Browns Game of Week

The week nine matchup between Austintown Fitch (7-1) and Boardman (4-4) has been nominated for the Cleveland Browns High School Football Game of the Week. As it states on the Browns' website, "Each week, four panelists nominate a game for the HSGOTW poll, where your staff, faculty, coaches, players, and community then vote to determine which match-up will be featured. The winning match-up receives extended game coverage by the Browns content team including articles and photo galleries."
Boxing Scene

Montana Love vs. Steve Spark - Undercard Information

Montana Love’s first headline hometown show will be a family affair as his older brother and Olympian Raynell Williams continues his return to boxing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Saturday November 12 – with Khalil Coe and Nikoloz Sekhniashvili also added to the Ohio bill.
