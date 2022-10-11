Erie woman was mother, nurse, bookstore owner and world traveler

Kathleen Nieratko was never timid when she felt called to take action.

It didn't matter if was starting nursing school at the age of 37, launching a new business at 51, taking mission trips to Russia or stepping in when a teenage granddaughter needed her help.

Nieratko, a mother of three as well as a former nurse and business owner, died Sept. 7 at the age of 84, following a brief illness.

Obituary: Kathleen Nieratko, 84

Her husband Don Nieratko can hardly remember life before her. They met as children, perhaps 10 or 11, who lived on opposite sides of Sobieski Street on Erie's east side.

"We were just buddies down in that neighborhood," he said.

Their childhood friendship was marked by chance meetings as she cut across his front lawn on the way to the neighborhood playground behind his house. Later, there were quiet evenings on the front porch swing. They married in 1959.

More: Jamie Bucheral dies at 24; 'He lived more in one lifetime'

More: John McCormick left behind a family, a successful company and a ballpark and many friends

A dream delayed

Don Nieratko, a career bricklayer, said he tried never to stand in the way of his wife's dreams.

But it looked for a long while like Nieratko might have to give up on her early goal of becoming a nurse. After graduating from East High School, she had taken and passed her written exam for nursing school. But a health problem held her back. She was diagnosed with tuberculosis and hospitalized.

It wasn't until years later, at the age of 37, that she did something about the career she never pursued.

"She always felt bad about not going into nursing," her husband said. He remembers telling her it wasn't too late.

And it wasn't. Juggling her responsibilities as the mother of three, Nieratko graduated from Saint Vincent School of Nursing and went on to a career in nursing, working for seven years in the emergency room at Saint Vincent Hospital.

When arthritis made it difficult to do heavy lifting, she continued nursing for a number of years at the former Northwest Poison Center and at Saint Vincent’s Serenity Recovery Center.

More: Gannon's 'Mr. E' delighted in his students, his collections and his 'Prep Lunch Bunch'

Buying a bookstore

At 51, when others might have been thinking ahead to the end of her career, Nieratko tackled a new one. While continuing to work part-time as a nurse, she purchased a franchise location of the Illinois-based Christian bookstore chain Lemstone Books.

It was a gamble. The couple dug deep into their savings and took out a mortgage on their paid-off home in Millcreek Township.

“At my age, that’s quite a risk,” Nieratko said in a 1994 interview with the Erie Times-News.

She didn't use her age as an excuse to talk herself out of trying.

"I get into things late," she said.

For 22 years, Nieratko owned and operated Lemstone Books and later Beacon Books after Lemstone wanted them to move from their Millcreek Square location and into the mall.

More: Hair stylist Thom Haraczy remembered for his wit, big hugs and accepting ways

"This is where we were led," she said in that same interview. “And I just loved it.”

Don Nieratko, whose wife was a member of First Alliance Church , 2939 Zimmerly Road, said she shared her faith with customers, especially those in need.

"People would come into the store who had lost a husband or a wife," he said. She might try to help them pick a meaningful book, but she wasn't afraid to get involved.

"They (customers) were always welcome in the back room. She would talk to them," Don Nieratko said.

Traveling for a cause

Kathleen Nieratko died while she sat watching a game show with her husband. But in life, there were certain things they didn't share. He laid bricks. She nursed and ran the store.

Don Nieratko said his career as a bricklayer made it difficult for him to be off work for long.

“Kathleen was always willing to explore,” he said. “I was not much of a traveler, but she made trips to the Holy Land and got involved with mission trips in Russia.”

More: Thomas Marsh ran travel agency for more than 20 years, remembered as dedicated dad

And when their youngest son, David — now a teacher in the Erie School District — graduated from high school, Kathleen Nieratko and another relative loaded up the car and took him on a monthlong tour of the United States.

“That was 100% her,” Don Nieratko said. “She would do stuff like that.”

Stepping in to help

One of her more notable trips was a mission of love.

Rachel Scully, 23, niece of well-known broadcast journalist Steve Scully, is a journalist herself who works for the political website, The Hill .

But at the age of 14, Rachel, Nieratko's granddaughter, found herself living in California, headed for a foster care placement after getting caught up in a family drama involving her parents.

Don Nieratko supported the intervention, but it was Kathleen Nieratko who made the trip to California and spent months with Rachel Scully and her brother.

“I told Kathleen you need to get out there. These kids are in trouble," he said.

Don Nieratko recognized that his wife was just the person to fix the problem. A California judge apparently recognized the same thing. He awarded custody of Rachel to her grandparents.

After spending months together in California, eventually, Kathleen Nieratko and her granddaughter would return to Erie to live.

Coming home to Erie

Scully remembers a period of adjustment.

“I was a little nervous and I was kind of leaving the house a lot to be with my friends.”

Her grandmother took notice.

“She stopped and sat at the end of my bed,” Scully remembered. “She said, ‘You don’t have to feel like this. This is your home. You are welcome here.’”

Looking back, “That was an important moment for me," Scully said. "They allowed me to be myself here. I could be an introvert.”

Scully, who spent her junior and senior years at McDowell High School, said her grandmother always made time to attend her sporting events and did the same for her cousins.

They also found time to watch "'The Golden Girls' together," Scully said.

More: Cy Ciotti: A fugitive, father and funny guy who loved bringing musical acts to Erie

“I think she was just naturally a teacher and a caregiver, Scully said. “She didn’t have to know what was wrong with you for you to feel better after talking to her.”

Scully, who plans to spend the next few months in Erie with her grandfather, said she will always remember the role her grandmother played in her life.

“I feel like it went so fast,” she said.

Jim Martin can be reached at jmartin@timesnews.com

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie woman was mother, nurse, bookstore owner and world traveler