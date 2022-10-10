Read full article on original website
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Rodion Amirov Introduced as Honorary Member of Maple Leafs' Home Opening Night Roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has been with the team for the last week as he continues his recovery from a brain tumor.
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener. The Bills shared a short video taken...
Buffalo Sabres sign Don Granato to multi-year extension
“Don’s passion for the game and leadership skills have been on display since the moment we met,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams. “He is someone who the players have a tremendous amount of respect for, and he dedicates himself to bettering each individual on the team.
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Team Partnership With Ghost Energy
VEGAS (October 13, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 13, a multi-year partnership agreement with GHOST Energy, one of the fastest growing performance energy drinks on the market, that makes them the Official Energy Drink of the Vegas Golden Knights. "This partnership with GHOST Energy is an...
Leafs Drop Caps, 3-2
Caps' power play fails to impact a one-goal game late for second time in as many nights in loss to Toronto. For the second time in as many games early in the new NHL season, the Caps found themselves down a goal and with multiple power play opportunities with which to generate a tying tally on Thursday night in Toronto. Twice on opening night in a 5-2 loss to Boston and thrice on Thursday, Washington's extra-man unit was unable to put its stamp on the game in a situation in which it might have helped the team claim at least a point.
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
Lightning recall D Trevor Carrick
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Trevor Carrick today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Carrick, 28, appeared in one preseason game for the Syracuse Crunch this season, posting one assist with a plus-3 rating. He played 61 games for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League during the 2021-22 season, registering 10 goals and 30 points, ranking second among San Diego defensemen for goals and scoring and tied for second for assists (20). The Stouffville, Ontario native also played in two postseason games with the Gulls, notching a goal and eight penalty minutes. Carrick has spent the past two seasons with the Gulls, where he posted 11 goals and 42 points in 100 regular season games.
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
Sabres sign Samuelsson to 7-year contract extension
The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a seven-year contract extension worth $30 million, the team announced Wednesday. Samuelsson, 22, tallied 10 assists in 42 games with the Sabres last season. He finished the year playing on the top defense pair alongside Rasmus Dahlin, a role he has maintained this fall.
VGK To Stream Season Preview, 'The Dawn' Tonight at 6 PM PT
VEGAS (October 11, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights will produce a half-hour season preview special, "The Dawn" presented by LiUNA, on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. PT. The program, which will feature reports from Studio 31 in Las Vegas and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be available on the team's Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube channels.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Laine out 3-4 weeks for Blue Jackets with elbow sprain
Forward injured in season-opening loss to Hurricanes. Patrik Laine is expected to be out 3-4 weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets with an elbow sprain. The forward was injured in a 4-1 season-opening loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday when his right arm appeared to get sandwiched between Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce and the end boards, bending awkwardly at the elbow. He finished his shift with 13:15 remaining in the second period, came back to the bench and was examined by a trainer before heading to the dressing room.
THAT'S WON
COMING SOON: Say What - Postgame Quotes. The homeside came out after the opening bell and had the visitors on the ropes for the first 20 minutes, outshooting them 14-3. They held Colorado to just seven shots by the midway mark of the second. Not only was it Calgary's season...
Medical updates on Matheson, Edmundson and Byron
MONTREAL -- General manager Kent Hughes provided several medical updates during his press conference at the Bell Centre ahead of the season opener. Hughes confirmed that defenseman Mike Matheson underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his lower-body injury. Results are expected in the next 48 hours.
