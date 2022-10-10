Caps' power play fails to impact a one-goal game late for second time in as many nights in loss to Toronto. For the second time in as many games early in the new NHL season, the Caps found themselves down a goal and with multiple power play opportunities with which to generate a tying tally on Thursday night in Toronto. Twice on opening night in a 5-2 loss to Boston and thrice on Thursday, Washington's extra-man unit was unable to put its stamp on the game in a situation in which it might have helped the team claim at least a point.

