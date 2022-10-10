Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA confirms Adderall shortage, predicts Teva's supply to return in March
The FDA posted a national drug shortage warning of Adderall generics Oct. 12, confirming reports from pharmacy organizations that have struggled to access the product since mid-August. A majority of local pharmacy leaders said in August poll they were facing supply issues with the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder treatment. A few weeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says
CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
beckershospitalreview.com
No Surprises Act: How providers are solving for incongruencies in well-intentioned legislation
The No Surprises Act took effect on January 1, 2022, and establishes federal protections against surprise medical bills. While the legislation serves a legitimate patient protection purpose, it has many providers puzzled and technologically unprepared to comply. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM...
beckershospitalreview.com
GoodRx unveils healthcare provider platform to ease drug comparison times
GoodRx, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based healthcare technology company, launched its Provider Mode dashboard Oct. 13 to alleviate the "administrative burden" of comparing drug prices. The service is intended to help providers search for affordable drugs they prescribe to patients — a task the American Medical Association says can take 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
California law requires physicians to notify patients of Open Payments database
A new California law requires physicians to provide patients with several forms of notices about the Open Payments database starting in January, according to an article by attorneys Lara Compton and Rachel Yount published by Lexology on Oct. 11. The Open Payments Program requires manufacturers of drugs, biologicals, devices and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Behavioral health tech firm NeuroFlow lands $25M
Behavioral health tech company NeuroFlow has raised $25 million in growth capital led by Semcap Health. The firm offers care management software to triage people with behavioral health conditions into the right level of care. The company said its platform has been adopted by major health systems and payers and has supported 15 million patients across all 50 states.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 updates on prior authorization
From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth visits are on a steady decline: 5 things to know
Telehealth visits have been on the steady decline since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but remain well above pre-pandemic levels, Politico reported Oct. 11. According to CDC data, 1 in 5 adults say they have had a virtual visit in the previous month. Older Americans are more likely to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers
Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Social Security monthly payments to increase as Medicare premiums decrease
Social Security payments will increase 8.7 percent for 2023, the Social Security Administration said Oct. 13. The Social Security Act ties cost of living adjustments to the Consumer Price Index, meant to keep benefits consistent with inflation. This year's adjustment is the largest inflation-related increase in 40 years, AARP said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
beckershospitalreview.com
What's next for patient financial engagement?
The way healthcare organizations communicate and collect out-of-pocket balances is due for a reinvention — from the perspective of improving both the patient experience and revenue cycle management (RCM). During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by...
beckershospitalreview.com
At CommonSpirit, big IT problems and little info
Despite EHR outages, canceled appointments and delayed surgeries at its hospitals across the nation, Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has been slow to release details on the massive IT security incident. CommonSpirit, which has 140 hospitals across 21 states, hasn't said anything past an Oct. 5 statement that it has "identified an...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health funding down 31% in Q3
After reaching record levels in 2021, digital health funding was down 31 percent in the third quarter of 2022, according to an Oct. 11 CB Insights report. The industry raked in $5 billion in funding in Q3, down from $7.2 billion in Q2. The industry's funding peak since 2018 was $16.8 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the 419 deals in Q3 were the fewest since CB Insights started tracking the data in 2018. Fifty-five percent of the deals were in the U.S., also a high.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walgreens beats sales expectation in Q4: 3 notes
Walgreens Boots Alliance's fourth quarter ended better than expected, the company said Oct. 13, with its sales accumulating $132.7 billion in its 2022 fiscal year. Here are three things to know from Walgreens' report:. 1. Last year, Walgreens ended its 2021 fiscal year with operating income of $2.3 billion, compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Mexico hospital sued over alleged illegal debt collections
Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center is facing a class action lawsuit alleging the hospital sued hundreds of patients over unpaid medical bills who should have been protected by a state law, NM Political Report reported Oct. 12. A state law that went into effect last year requires...
Comments / 0