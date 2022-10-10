Read full article on original website
triangletribune.com
Gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson dies
The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
A Chicago Steppers Competition Shows a Different Side of the City
Chicago Stepping was born in the city’s backyard barbecues and clubs. It is a style of dance characterized by sensual body movements, partners spinning each other, and fancy footwork. The tempo is largely controlled by the DJ. A song like “Life in the Country” by the Ebonys, for instance, slows down the pace, pushing dancers into close contact, while “Chicago Style” by Carmichael Musiclover allows dancers to spin faster and show off their unique foot movements. Though the exact origins of the dance style predates the 1970s, it was in that decade that it earned its name—coined by Chicago DJ Sam Chatman, who helped popularize the dance.
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
28-year-old Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Amelia Pounds has gone viral after mysteriously dying during liposuction in India. According to mynewsgh.com, the young woman died in the early hours of October 7th, in an unknown hospital in New Delhi, India. She had left Nigeria a few days prior with the belief of making it back alive, but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Although not much has been said about her or how she died, or what even led to the complications, in a video that has circulated on social media someone believed to be the surgeon can be heard apologizing to her corpse in the background.
How a ‘Loud, Psychedelic’ Ride Helped Bring Toro y Moi’s World into Focus
All Chaz Bear wanted was a vehicle. By early January 2021, he’d spent ten months cloistered in his home studio in Oakland, California, putting the finishing touches on his seventh album as Toro y Moi, and the time had come to think about a way of presenting it to the world in an ongoing pandemic. “Say, hypothetically, I can’t play venues,” he remembers asking himself. “What are you gonna do?” His mind turned to transportation — something guerrilla, preferably open-air — so he went to eBay and typed in “jeep.” Between the large-tread off-roaders and beach cruisers, Bear stumbled...
Berry Gordy hands off CEO duties to longtime attorney and adviser Carol Perrin
Berry Gordy Jr. has appointed a veteran Hollywood attorney to oversee his day-to-day business operations. The 92-year-old Motown Records founder has named Carol Perrin as CEO of his companies. Perrin, who served as an adviser to Gordy in recent years, was most recently a principal shareholder with the law firm Greenberg Traurig.
torchonline.com
Curated Collections: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With The Biggest Names in the Music Industry
Hispanic Heritage Month is here. While the festive month is all about celebrating the hispanic community at large, there is no uniform tradition when it comes to culture. This is especially true when it comes to music. From the club anthems of reggaeton, to the more passionate folk, latin and hispanic music vary greatly in style.
SFGate
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career.
dctheaterarts.org
Dysfunctional mythical families in Wagner’s ‘The Valkyrie’ at Virginia Opera
Wagner called his Ring Cycle a “musical drama.” In Virginia Opera’s production of The Valkyrie, the second installment of the series, the music worked well. The drama not so much. The singers all give creditable performances of Wagner’s always-challenging music. Tenor Richard Trey Smagur, as Siegmund, and...
