Charlotte, NC

Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs past Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders

Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The Commanders missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt with 1:49 left that would have pushed their lead to 15-7. Instead, the Bears took over at their own 38. A 39-yard Justin Fields run put the Bears at the Washington 5 with less than a minute to play, but Chicago was unable to convert a winning touchdown as a...
