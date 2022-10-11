Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aitkin def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23
Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-6
Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11
Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 15-10
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Buffalo def. Edina, 25-22, 11-25, 25-19, 25-20
Byron def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15
Chanhassen def. Jordan, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Chesterton Academy def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 24-26, 25-17, 30-28, 25-21
Cleveland def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Climax/Fisher def. Red Lake County, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18
Cook County def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-1
Dawson-Boyd def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. East Grand Forks, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Eagan def. Eastview, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 14-3
Foley def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
Grafton, N.D. def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 3-0
Greenway def. Rock Ridge, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11
Hayfield def. Triton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-21
Henning def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-2, 25-21, 25-10
Hermantown def. Carlton, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12
Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19
Jackson County Central def. Martin County West, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
La Crescent def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-23, 22-25, 25-6, 25-14
Lake Park-Audubon def. Pelican Rapids, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-25, 18-16
Luverne def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 25-13, 20-25, 16-25, 18-16
Minneapolis Henry def. Minneapolis Edison, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. South St. Paul, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Osakis, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15
Mound Westonka def. Richfield, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
Mounds View def. Elk River, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 31-29, 15-7
NCEUH def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. North Woods, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19
New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-13, 25-15, 25-5
New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10
New Ulm def. Waseca, -3-1
New York Mills def. Parkers Prairie, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24
Orono def. Maranatha Christian, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19
PACT Charter def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18
Pipestone def. Murray County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20
Proctor def. Mesabi East, 3-0
Red Lake Falls def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20
Rochester Century def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13
Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
Sleepy Eye def. St. Clair, 3-0
Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-11, 26-24, 25-15
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Springfield def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22
St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-22, 30-28
St. Paul Academy def. Breck, 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-5
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 19-25, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15
St. Paul Humboldt def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 19-25, 28-26, 25-15
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Park Rapids, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Warroad def. Bagley, 3-0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23
Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16
West Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0