FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Parkland School Shooter Defeat Prosecutors From Getting Death Sentence, See The Jury's Last DecisionYobonewsParkland, FL
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
NBC Miami
Boynton Beach Woman Arrested After Infant Ingests Fentanyl and Later Dies
A woman was arrested after police said a 10-month-old infant girl in her care in Boynton Beach ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and later died. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported Kelly Kirwan, 32, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
cbs12.com
Police search for man who shot, killed 24-year-old in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on video fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in West Palm Beach. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the shooting took place on Pine Street just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021. Investigators released...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
NBC Miami
Serial Shoplifting Suspect Jailed After Broward County Stores Targeted
A North Lauderdale man is facing several grand theft charges for a series of store thefts in May. Denzel Ezekiel Xavier Wilson, 23, was arrested Tuesday and remains in the Broward County Jail without bond. According to the arrest reports, Wilson walked into a Best Buy store in Plantation May...
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after breaking into couple’s apartment in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking and entering. Vernon Wilkins was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling on Wednesday. Police said the 36-year-old broke into a couple’s apartment in Margate while they slept and made himself at home. When he was confronted...
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 84-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man. John Dimaio was last seen in the area of 850 Riverside Drive in Fort Lauderdale driving a black Ford Edge with a Florida tag UUW88U, around 9:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.
Person injured in shooting in Delray Beach
According to Delray Beach police, officials were alerted to several shots being fired in the area of 1371 West 30th Street.
cbs12.com
Boca Raton High School cleared after police investigate reports of an armed subject
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The school has been cleared after authorities found nothing suspicious on campus. The Boca Raton Police Department said officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at Boca Raton High School. The school is on a precautionary code red lockdown, and authorities...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
Sawgrass Expressway lanes reopen after report of hit-and-run crash
An investigation that drew a large police response in the Coral Springs area led to all lanes being closed on a stretch of the Sawgrass Expressway, leaving rush-hour commuters facing long delays Thursday afternoon. Police encouraged the public to keep away from University Drive and the Sawgrass Expressway as they investigated what was reported as a hit-and-run crash on the Florida Highway ...
Police Rush To Boca Raton High School
REPORT OF ARMED SUSPECT. NOTHING IMMEDIATELY FOUND… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 10:37 a.m. — The Palm Beach County School District tells us that EVERYTHING IS UNDER CONTROL at Boca High. The Code Red has been lifted. UPDATE: There may be a “mass SWATTING” incident developing across South Florida this morning. That’s when someone […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cbs12.com
65 year old succumbs to injuries after being hit by truck, driver still at large
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 65-year-old woman from Lake Worth has succumbed to her injuries after she was hit by a truck almost a month ago. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 17 the driver of an F-150 was headed eastbound, approaching 10th Avenue North, when Stacey Abo, 65, was using the pedestrian crosswalk on 10th Avenue North. The driver of the truck reached the intersection and struck Abo as she was crossing the roadway.
foxsports640.com
Palm Beach County School bus drivers to see another pay increase
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– School bus drivers in Palm Beach County will see a pay raise following a school board vote Wednesday. The school board voted to increase the salary…
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
In Boynton Beach, 98-Year-Old Killed In Crash With 99-Year-Old
Woman Named Green In Crash With Woman Named Greenblatt. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t mean to make light of death, but what are the odds of a 99-year-old woman named Green getting into a crash with a 98-year-old woman named Greenblatt? Turns […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
cw34.com
Natural gas leak has a lane of Dixie Highway closed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Workers are trying to cap a natural gas leak in West Palm Beach, and it's affecting traffic in the area. The West Palm Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on S. Dixie Highway near Belvedere Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police report one...
