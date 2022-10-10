Home and Away spoilers: Remi Carter is NOT happy when Theo and Kirby steal the show!

Remi Carter (played by Adam Rowland) and his bandmate, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) miss out on a BIG opportunity on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Their bandmates, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have lined-up an interview with music journalist, Tully Dixon (Joshua Virgona).



But Remi and Eden are down the beach and fail to notice Theo and Kirby's attempts to phone them about the interview.



So when Tully arrives at the band's house, Theo and Kirby are left to represent Lyrik.



However, despite their best efforts to talk-up the others, Tully is more interested in the REAL LIFE romance of singer-songwriters, Theo and Kirby!



When the article on Lyrik goes live online later that day, Remi and Eden feel totally sidelined to see the main focus is Theo and Kirby.



Are the star couple trying to steal the limelight?

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) have decided to keep the news of her pregnancy under wraps for the moment.



However, Dean's sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) starts to notice the strange vibe between the couple.



WHAT are they hiding?



Mackenzie starts to suspect that Dean is somehow in the bad books with Ziggy again.



Digging for answers, restaurant boss Mackenzie pressures Ziggy into a drink at Salt.



However, when Ziggy passes on the opportunity of a FREE shot, Mackenzie suddenly suspects she must be pregnant!



But as Ziggy confides in Mackenzie about the baby bombshell, she discovers that Ziggy may not be ready to become a mum...



Mackenzie is hopeful that Ziggy and Dean can figure out the baby dilemma.



But does Ziggy really want to have a baby with Dean, when she has the oppotunity to pursue pro-surfing stardom?

