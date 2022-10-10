ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael confronts a MYSTERY intruder!

By Simon Timblick
Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and her partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) are worried when they both receive a mobile app notification that the burglar alarm at their house is going off on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Moments earlier, a hooded figure was seen lurking around the back of the house...

Daniel is busy with phone consultations at The Mill.

So Zara teams-up with business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) to investigate the break-in.

Armed with an umbrella, Zara is ready to pounce!

But WHO is the mystery intruder?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efICp_0iTtr4V500

Is Rhuma ready to start dating again on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

After her therapy session, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is thinking about her non-existent love life.

The midwife wants a relationship... but it's a minefield out there!

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) reckons Ruhma should give some dating apps a try.

Ruhma is reluctant at first.

But when she sees how excited Valerie is at playing Cupid, she agrees to give them a go.

Ruhma gets some encouragement from Emma Reid (Dido Miles) too.

But when Ruhma makes a carefree comment about Emma having the option of TWICE as many people to date, will Emma take offence?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KMS9u_0iTtr4V500

Sid stumbles upon a mystery at a remote farm on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is called out to a remote farm after the owner, Mal Wakefield (James Vaughan) is injured by a piece of fallen machinery.

Mal's wife, Nicola (Peta Cornish, from ITV's romantic drama William and Mary ) keeps an anxious vigil beside him.

Sid is concerned about Nicola, who is clearly malnourished and has some big cuts on her hands.

While Sid is indoors, bandaging Nicola's hands, he hears the floor creak upstairs.

Nicola claims it's just her and Mal living at the farm.

But could it be that someone else is hiding out in the house?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNyRE_0iTtr4V500

Is Nicola hiding a SECRET on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer

