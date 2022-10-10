ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Tane Parata have a warning for?

By Simon Timblick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPPHd_0iTtqwX500

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) is not exactly happy that copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still living under his roof on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

It certainly won't be ideal if the biker gang find out that Tane is casually hanging out with the Senior Constable that shot DEAD their leader, Marty!

So, Tane is not at all impressed when Cash SNAPS back at his sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), when she confronts him about his latest drunken spiral.

Cash warns Felicity to back off and then storms out of the Parata house.

However, Tane has had enough and warns Cash that he is in danger of pushing away everybody that cares about him...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NhtTH_0iTtqwX500

About last night! Cash has some explaining to do on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is still reeling after her unexpected drunken late-night guest... Cash!

Rose and Cash have an awkward exchange on the beach.

WHAT was all that about last night?

Cash just wants to pretend that nothing happened.

Felicity witnesses the awkward atmosphere between Rose and Cash.

She presses Rose for an explanation about what's going on.

Felicity is shocked when Rose spills the beans about the night before...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmWw3_0iTtqwX500

Theo and Kirby become a viral sensation on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) and his girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) have been assigned to work on some PR ideas for Lyrik.

But they've been a bit distracted by their blossoming romance!

However, after Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) check in on their progress, Theo and Kirby realise they'd better get down to work if they want to keep their bandmates on side.

After Kirby hears about Theo's previous video channel and success on social media, they decide to perform and post a video of the first-ever song they wrote together.

The video goes viral and leads to an interview request from a music journalist.

Remi and Eden are going to be stoked about all the FREE publicity for the band!

OR will they??

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Spoiler#Parata
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Episode 8 Recap: ‘Alloyed’ Combines the Best of Middle-earth in a Thrilling Finale

If, like your humble correspondent, you immediately assumed that The Stranger who fell from a star all the way back in the series premiere of “The Rings of Power” was Sauron, “Alloyed” is here to prove you right — or is it? The season finale drops that bombshell just moments after it’s begun, but just as not all who wander are lost, not all major plot reveals are to be trusted. We learn of The Stranger’s true identity via those three otherworldly women who’ve been tracking him for several episodes now — two of whom seem to be called the Ascetic...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WhatToWatch

How to watch TÁR

Cate Blanchett’s new movie TÁR is starting to be released, so we’re here to help you figure out when and how you can see the movie critics are raving about.
MOVIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

775
Followers
2K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy