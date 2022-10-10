ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M. Night Shyamalan Speaks Out After Already Landing Another Movie Ahead Of Knock At The Cabin's Release

By Caroline Young
 3 days ago

M. Night Shyamalan is a film director famous for his surprise twists and windy storytelling. He has experimented within the horror genre in recent years, which has been a success for the director, as Split was a fan favorite for many. His latest return to the genre, Knock at the Cabin is already receiving buzz for its unique premise and exceptional cast . However this film doesn’t seem to be the only film Shyamalan has down the pike, and it may come sooner than you’d think.

Deadline recently reported that Shyamalan’s follow up film after Knock on the Cabin is slated for April 5th, 2024, merely a year after release of the former. The film will be in partnership with Universal, but no other details about the untitled project have been released, aside from the film being a thriller. Shyamalan took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the opportunity to make another film with the production company, saying:

Had an idea. Pitched it to ⁦@UniversalPics. Feeling incredibly grateful. Inspired by all I work with. Honored to tell you guys another story in 2024. #16

The number “16” at the bottom of the tweet signifies that this will be Shyamalan’s 16th film in his filmography. He gained international attention for the Bruce Willis led film The Sixth Sense , which has one of the most memorable twists of all time. His films are unpredictable, often offering bold ideas and subversions to conventional storytelling. In Knock on the Cabin , the filmmaker has stated he planned to shoot the film in “one continuous take.” It’s unclear if he pulled it off, as the film won't be released until February of next year, but it's certainly an interesting idea. Movies like Sam Mendes’ 1917 have experimented with this technique in the past, so it definitely can be done.

Some of Shyamalan's most lauded work includes his Unbreakable trilogy, which includes Unbreakable , Split , and Glass. The three films explore the psychological thriller genre, while also featuring a story elements from superhero films. The trilogy made a combined $773.6 million at the box office, showing Shyamalan’s films bring in the big bucks. This reliability may explain why Universal has already greenlit another one of his films. The Sixth Sense alone grossed $672.8 million worldwide against a budget of $40 million, so Universal is probably banking on a return on investment.

The filmmaker's new film, Knock on the Cabin, already has fans on the edge of their seats from just the trailer . The film follows a couple whose daughter is kidnapped by a mysterious group of strangers. The strangers ask the couple to choose between saving their daughter’s life or preventing an impending apocalypse. The couple are isolated from the world and have to decide who to trust. The fascinating premise is sure to draw in audiences, and Shymalan will probably offer up a characteristically unique take on the horror genre.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock on the Cabin is set to release in theaters on February 3rd, 2023. In the meantime, check out our Shyamalan streaming guide to see where you can revisit this prolific filmmaker’s previous work. For more information on other films set for release next year, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.

