ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdjJN_0iTtjMRs00

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters' needs.

Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a "fake nonprofit" to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in calling Vance an "a— kisser" and Vance saying Ryan's 100% voting record with President Joe Biden means he's not the reasonable moderate he says he is.

The face-off between Ryan, a 10-term congressman, and Vance, a venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman was one of the most contentious debates of the general election season so far. The race is one of the most expensive and closely watched of the midterms, with Democrats viewing it as a possible pickup opportunity in November.

Both candidates sought to tailor their messages to the working-class voters who could determine the election in an evening peppered with barbs and one-liners.

Ryan sought to paint Vance as an extremist, someone who associates with "crazies" from his party who falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen, support national abortion restrictions and contributed to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"You're running around with Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, who wants to ban books. You're running around with (Sen.) Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You're running around with (Rep.) Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's the absolute looniest politician in America," Ryan said.

Vance suggested Ryan’s focus on allegations of extremism was meant as a distraction from pocketbook issues important to voters, such as inflation and the price of groceries.

“It’s close to Halloween and Tim Ryan has put on a costume where he pretends to be a reasonable moderate.” Had he been, Vance said, “Youngstown may not have lost 50,000 manufacturing jobs during your 20 years.”

Ryan said: “I’m not gonna apologize for spending 20 years of my adult life slogging away to try to help one of the hardest economically hit regions of Ohio and dedicating my life to help that region come back. You ought to be ashamed of yourself, JD. You went off to California, you were drinking wine and eating cheese.”

Vance countered that he left Ohio at 18 to join the Marines, and after working in Silicon Valley, he returned to Ohio to raise his family and start a business.

During questioning about China, Ryan said Vance invested in China as a venture capitalist, the type of business move that exacerbated job losses in Ohio's manufacturing base. “The problem we're having now with inflation is our supply chains all went to China, and guys like him made a whole lot of money off that,” Ryan said.

Vance said it is Democratic economic policies that have harmed manufacturing, saying, "They have completely gone to war against America's energy sector.” He said he could not remember investing in China.

On abortion, Vance did not answer whether he would support Graham's proposed national ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Vance said he thinks different states would likely want different laws but “some minimum national standard is totally fine with me.”

He called himself “pro-life” but said he has “always believed in reasonable exceptions.”

Ryan said he supports codifying the abortion rights established in Roe v. Wade, which was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. He said he opposes Ohio's law banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy, which was blocked Friday.

Vance agreed with Ryan that a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim should not have had to leave the state for an abortion, but he said the fact the suspect was in the country illegally was a failure of weak border policies.

“You voted so many times against the border wall funding, so many times for amnesty, Tim," Vance said. "If you had done your job, she would have never been raped in the first place.”

On foreign policy, the pair parted ways on what the U.S. response should be if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to launch nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Ryan said the U.S. should be prepared with a “swift and significant response,” while Vance countered that the United States needs a "foreign policy establishment that puts the interests of our citizens first.”

Ryan responded: “If JD had his way, Putin would be through Ukraine at this point. He’d be going into Poland.”

“If I had my way," Vance retorted, “you’d put money at the southern border, Tim, instead of launching tons of money into Ukraine.” It echoed comments Vance had made in an interview before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying he didn't ”really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another” because he wanted to see Biden focus on his own country's border security.

Vance said, however, that Taiwan was a “much different situation” than Ukraine because of its importance to U.S. national security. “The reason why Taiwan is different is because they make so many of our semiconductors, our computer chips. The entire modern economy would collapse without it," Vance said.

Ryan sought at points to put some distance between himself and his party, repeating his earlier comments that Biden shouldn’t run for a second term in 2024 and calling Vice President Kamala Harris “absolutely wrong” to say that the southern border was secure.

“I’m not here to just get in a fight or just tiptoe the Democratic Party line,” Ryan said. “I’m here to speak the truth.”

Ryan said Vance didn't have the courage to stand up to people in his own party, noting that during an Ohio rally last month, Trump, who endorsed Vance, said, "JD is kissing my a--, he wants my support so (much)."

Vance retorted: "I’m not going to take lessons on dignity and self-respect from a guy caught on video kissing up to Chuck Schumer and begging him for a promotion to his next job. That’s the kind of guy Tim Ryan is.”

While the general election debate between Ryan and Vance was acrimonious, it didn't lead to a near-physical altercation, as an Ohio GOP Senate debate back in March during the primary season did. Former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and investment banker Mike Gibbons found themselves face to face on the debate stage, shouting at each other, while Vance told the two to stop fighting.

“Sit down. Come on,” Vance said, sitting in a row with the remaining candidates. “This is ridiculous.”

At the end of Monday's debate, Vance and Ryan shook hands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
City
Poland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
California, OH
The Associated Press

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration. The boost in benefits. the biggest in 40 years, will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ryan
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lindsey Graham
WSB Radio

US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. “What Ukraine is asking for, and what we...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Holocaust survivor opens Senate as far-right to govern Italy

ROME — (AP) — Italy’s Fascist past and its future governed by a party with neo-fascist roots came to an emotional head Thursday when a Holocaust survivor presided over the first seating of Parliament since general elections last month. Liliana Segre, a 92-year-old senator-for-life, opened the session...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Senate#Gop Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Sen#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Republican#U S Senate#Gop#Democrats
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow's intensified attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said allies are committed to...
MILITARY
WSB Radio

Russia attacks Ukraine: Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Iranian-made kamikaze drones struck Ukraine’s capital region early Thursday as Russia continued its deadly assault across the country. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike occurred in the area around the capital city, according to The Associated Press. It was unclear whether there were any casualties. The intensity...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Latvia calls watchdog's migrant mistreatment claims 'absurd'

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia on Thursday rejected as “absurd" claims by Amnesty International that it is violently mistreating migrants attempting to enter the European Union member country through Belarus. The human rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday that Latvian authorities have violently pushed back...
IMMIGRATION
WSB Radio

Saudis say US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday that the U.S. had urged the kingdom to postpone a decision by OPEC and its allies — including Russia — to cut oil production by a month. Such a delay could have helped reduce the risk of a spike in gas prices ahead of the U.S. midterm elections next month.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WSB Radio

'Romantic gestures take many forms': Ukraine posts video asking France to send weapons

Ukraine's Defense Ministry on Wednesday asking France to show Kyiv its love by sending more weapons amid Russia's war on the sovereign nation, now nearing its eighth month. “Romantic gestures take many forms,” says a message at the beginning of the whimsical 40-second clip set to Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin’s classic "Je t'aime moi non plus" as images of roses, chocolate and lovers holding hands near the Eiffel Tower are displayed on the screen.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?

They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what's known as the Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades.
PROTESTS
WSB Radio

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to prevent inflation from becoming “a runaway train'' at a time of extraordinary global economic turmoil. Speaking to reporters Thursday, the IMF’s Kristaline Georgieva said that the world economy “has been hit...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy