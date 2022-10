TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will sign the Artist Recovery Act of 2022 on Wednesday, October 12 at 11 a.m. under the Peace Pavilion in Tahlequah. The Artist Recovery Act of 2022 addresses the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Cherokee artists by purchasing their art and providing more opportunities for artists to teach others over the next two years.

