Read full article on original website
Related
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
cbs7.com
ECISD named 2022 Outstanding School District
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD was honored as the 2022 Outstanding School District by the Mexican American School Board Association (MASBA) this past weekend in San Antonio. ECISD Trustees accepted the honor at MASBA’s 2022 Conference. ECISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri says,. “Our district has...
13 San Antonio restaurants that serve delicious (homestyle) Southern food
Southern feasts await you here.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Sysco settles federal claims that its San Antonio-area warehouse discriminated against job applicants
The company discriminated against 180 women and 190 Black men who sought jobs, according to federal allegations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
tpr.org
Texas Foster Care and Adoption Services’ executive director steps down
The executive director of a San Antonio-based foster placement agency stepped down the day after a story from TPR shined a light on irregularities at the agency that takes about $2 million from the state each year to place vulnerable children in homes. On September 29th, TPR published a story...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
German-based Vitesco Technologies celebrates 50 years in Seguin
It's the largest global manufacturing plant in Seguin.
Founder of San Antonio's Rios Barbacoa dies at 90, family members say
He was 90 years old.
KSAT 12
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff gives final State of the County address
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will give his final State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was during the same event last year that Wolff announced that he would not be seeking re-election after 20 years as county judge.
Comments / 1