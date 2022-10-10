Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Dre Wells Re-Releases ‘The Wave’ as an Instrumental Project
Dre Wells’ instrumental project “The Wave” has just splashed its way back onto streaming platforms. The project consists of 10 tracks produced by Dre Wells himself and it’s released through his label 758 Entertainment LLC. It was originally released in 2016 and had a few acapaellas which were later removed. Since switching distribution companies, he’s been actively releasing music and instrumentals which you can find on all platforms.
thehypemagazine.com
Will Sasso On The New Audio Up Podcast “The Ballad Of Uncle Drank,” Conrad Thompson, Guest-Hosting For WWE & More
Home to a world of infinite, audio-based properties, Audio Up has built an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. The company is led by Audio Up CEO and Adweek’s 2020 “Podcast Innovator of the Year” and “Podcast Producer of the Year” recipient Jared Gutstadt. Current scripted properties include the season two of Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke, Garrett Hedlund, Elle King, Shooter Jennings and award-winning Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, Webby honoree for “Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast” Halloween In Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Strawberry Spring, the first adaptation of the Stephen King classic.
WWE・
thehypemagazine.com
Dj Vlad Interview: Uncovering the Journey of Pop Culture’s Leading Celebrity Interviewer | Vlad TV
The rare ability to connect audiences to their favorite celebrities is quite imperative. There are only a handful of people in the world who have the gift to seamlessly interview some of the most prominent celebrities of our generation. Arguably, the foremost person where celebrity interviews are concerned is none other than the legendary, Dj Vlad. He is a man who needs no introduction, and his phenomenal reputation precedes him. With each passing day, Dj Vlad is beginning to really establish himself as a perennial media mogul alongside names like Oprah Winfrey and Joe Rogan. He is also the founder & CEO of the globally acclaimed media conglomerate known as Vlad TV. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Dj Vlad (DV). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
thehypemagazine.com
Indio Ink’s Hit Single ‘Runaway’ is About to be Your New Fall Anthem
Fall is here, and it’s high time you buttoned up your flannel shirt and got cozy by the bonfire with a brew in one hand and a Bluetooth speaker in the other. If you’re looking for something to blast from that speaker to set the vibes and get the entire backyard bumping, Indio Ink has you covered. Their new hit single “Runaway” is the perfect combo between euphoric guitar melodies and melancholy lyrics. It’s the ultimate song to cruise along with the windows down in the car and the crisp fall air on your face.
RELATED PEOPLE
thehypemagazine.com
Artist MarkyB is Establishing Himself as a Musician and Fashion Designer
Many aspiring musicians are putting in huge efforts to make a name for themselves, but success in the music industry comes with its own challenges. You need to be unique enough to stand out and accomplish your goals. MarkyB, on the other hand, has managed to enter both the music and fashion industries.
thehypemagazine.com
Fox Sports Presents ‘Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag’ a Fresh Perspective Documentary
Jackie Robinson: Get to the Bag from Fox Sports is a film that blends the lyrical narrative of Brooklyn-based rapper Skyzoo and the voices of multiple generations to tell the Jackie Robinson story in a unique presentation that aims to reintroduce the Hall of Famer’s success in and beyond baseball to a younger generation in an effort to get more black youth to play the sport; a really hot topic as of late. The film premiered on October 12 on FS1.
MLB・
thehypemagazine.com
Prizm Drops Epic New Visual for ‘Tendencies’
Toronto has produced some major players in contemporary music throughout the last decade, and Prizm is proof that The 6 remains a hotspot for up-and-coming artists. His latest visual is for “Tendencies”, a steamy R&B cut that was featured on his debut EP “Eyes Wide Shut”. He borrows the title and even some hidden quotes and samples from Stanley Kubrick’s film of the same name, which ties in well with the theme of the song and EP as a whole.
thehypemagazine.com
Ice-T On Working With My Legacy Voice, Future Body Count Plans, John Mulaney, Slayer, Snoop Dogg, “Fear Of A Black Hat” & More
Last month, My Legacy Voice — a new platform from VoCapsule, LLC — announced the launch of early access to its beta service. In short, My Legacy Voice is a new service that captures and protects a speaker’s voice until a designated recipient wants to access a replica—a clone–made with AI technology. My Legacy Voice creates highly realistic voice clones with a combination of proprietary techniques, prompt engineering methods and licensed artificial intelligence programs. Per VoCapsule Founder and CEO Brock Daily says: “We understand a major problem for those who have lost someone they love. Nobody should ever say, ‘I wish I could hear their voice again.'” In turn, My Legacy Voice’s platform lets new members register, record and store voice data that will train a voice clone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehypemagazine.com
Grace Van Patten On The Hulu Series “Tell Me Lies” & More
The new Hulu series Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series — which premiered last month — stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Branden Cook, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth, Spencer House and Alicia Crowder.
She-Hulk viewers think Marvel series teased exciting Bruce Banner twist
Marvel fans are convinced the She-Hulk finale teased an exciting Bruce Banner storyline.The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law was released on Thursday (13 October), and many viewers think the episode set up a chapter for Hulk that fans have been requesting for some time.This storyline would position Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner as World War Hulk – one of, if not the most unbeatable forces in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).In episode two, Hulk, in his Smart form that was introduced in Avengers: Endgame, leaves Earth to “take care” of “somet things” and, in the finale, he returns with a...
thehypemagazine.com
Solochek’s New Single is in the Front Seat With ‘Drive’
There’s nothing quite lke the feeling of driving off in the middle of a balmy summer night on a road trip with your loved one. The fresh moonlit wind streaming through your hair and that sweet silent calm of the night is a real sense of freedom. Time seems to slow down on the road and all the stress from the daily grind fades with every passing mile. Doesn’t matter where you are going as long as it is away. Check out Solochek’s latest single “Drive”.
thehypemagazine.com
Michael Monroe On Demolition 23.’s Debut Album, His Upcoming Documentary, Hanoi Rocks, Future Career Plans & More
Michael Monroe, who turned 60 in June, celebrated that birthday milestone in a big way last month. The focal point of a three-hour concert at Finland’s Helsinki Ice Hall, Monroe reunited the original line-up of Hanoi Rocks — one of Finland’s most significant rock bands of all time — for the first time since July 27th, 1982. An influential band on the Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Skid Row alike, Hanoi Rocks made classic rock and comic book website headlines earlier this year when the group’s legacy factored into dialogue by John Cena’s character in the HBO Max Original series Peacemaker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehypemagazine.com
Jay Critch – “Lefty” ft. Rich The Kid
With a brusque Brooklyn brogue and an unflappable demeanor, Jay Critch commands a loyal following in his home borough and beyond. Connecting with his mentor and frequent collaborator Rich The Kid for only the second time since 2019, Critch shares “Lefty,” his new video single. An atmospheric banger that recalls the duo’s acclaimed work on the Rich Forever series of mixtapes, the Timothy On The Beat-produced track finds the two rappers ping-ponging back and forth, each trying to outdo the other’s flexes. While Rich touts his brand new Maybach and the half-a-mil watch on his left wrist, Critch quiets down his haters with money talk.
Comments / 0