ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO