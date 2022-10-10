Read full article on original website
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers
KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field
On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It’s official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. The Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
Pedestrian hit by truck on Broad Street Monday night
ELIZABETHTON — A pedestrian was badly injured Monday evening when he was struck by pickup truck in the 300 Block of Broad Street. The Elizabethton Police Department identified the injured pedestrian as Atithi Bandhu, 21. Officers said Banhu ran across Broad Street from the area of Tobacco Depot and into the path of a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling west. The truck was driven by Shannon Smith, 56. The accident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. No other individuals were injured.
Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Eastman paying high school work-based learning students $15 an hour
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters. The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success, according to an Eastman news release.
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton
NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers. Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn,...
Elizabethton Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
Peek-a-boo at the zoo
Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
Fatal beating case heading to Wise County grand jury
WISE — The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged in the death of Melanie Sturgill.
WATCH: Truck crashes into Erwin Little Ceasers, seriously injures employee
A truck crashed into the Little Caesars and injured an employee in Erwin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Erwin Police Department. According to a press release from the Erwin Police Department, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 71-year-old Jonesborough man crashed into the building, located at 1203 N. Main Ave., just after 1:30 p.m.
Kingsport Times News to host blood drive
The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
TCAT Elizabethton names employees of the year
ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Both are praised for extra effort in helping students. Faculty and staff...
Stories from the Pumpkin Patch slated for Saturday
JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.
