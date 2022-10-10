ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council approves naming Milligan bridge for Coach Duard Walker

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council approved the naming of the bridge over Buffalo Creek at the entrance to Milligan University in honor of the school’s long-time coach and athletic director Duard Walker during Thursday night’s meeting and voted against the rezoning of a small parcel of land on Williams Avenue from medium density residential to arterial business. The Council also approved the annual disbursement of donations to non-profit agencies from the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations and added a $12,000 donation to the Loaves & Fishes charity, which is providing daily food contributions to needy individuals and families.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Jonesborough, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport school board passes math assistance program for teachers

KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract. Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

National Night Out at V.O. Dobbins ball field

On Thursday, Kingsport’s annual National Night Out event in Riverview — bringing law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other first responders together with the people they serve — took place at the V.O. Dobbins (Douglass) ball field on MLK Drive at Louis Street. This year, Kingsport police officers, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies, Kingsport firefighters, emergency medical technicians, life-saving crew members and representatives from Ballad Health’s medical facilities were on hand for the annual meet and greet as city residents had the chance to say hello to first responders as well as examine the equipment they use.
Kingsport Times-News

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian hit by truck on Broad Street Monday night

ELIZABETHTON — A pedestrian was badly injured Monday evening when he was struck by pickup truck in the 300 Block of Broad Street. The Elizabethton Police Department identified the injured pedestrian as Atithi Bandhu, 21. Officers said Banhu ran across Broad Street from the area of Tobacco Depot and into the path of a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling west. The truck was driven by Shannon Smith, 56. The accident occurred at approximately 8:44 p.m. No other individuals were injured.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Walk of Honor addition will provide space to honor newest Carter County veterans

ELIZABETHTON — As the number of veterans who has served in the armed forces of the nation continues to grow through the years, Carter County’s Veterans Walk of Honor has continued to grow longer. The walls surrounding the walk now have a total of 5,850 granite bricks, each carrying the name and branch of service of one veteran with Carter County connections. As anyone who takes a close look at the walls will realize, all of the spaces for the bricks are full.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eastman paying high school work-based learning students $15 an hour

KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters. The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success, according to an Eastman news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton

NORTON — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia on Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers. Miyares — accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn,...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times-News

Peek-a-boo at the zoo

Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fatal beating case heading to Wise County grand jury

WISE — The case of a Wise County man accused of the August beating death of his wife will go to a grand jury in November. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, Norton, appeared in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, almost two months after he was arrested and charged in the death of Melanie Sturgill.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

WATCH: Truck crashes into Erwin Little Ceasers, seriously injures employee

A truck crashed into the Little Caesars and injured an employee in Erwin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Erwin Police Department. According to a press release from the Erwin Police Department, a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 71-year-old Jonesborough man crashed into the building, located at 1203 N. Main Ave., just after 1:30 p.m.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Times News to host blood drive

The Kingsport Times News is partnering with Marsh Regional BloodCenter and Holston Valley Broadcasting for a blood drive this week. All donors will receive a T-shirt in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will run from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT Elizabethton names employees of the year

ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton. Both are praised for extra effort in helping students. Faculty and staff...
Kingsport Times-News

Stories from the Pumpkin Patch slated for Saturday

JOHNSON CITY — The 29th annual Stories from the Pumpkin Patch will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site. The evening will feature several storytellers from the Jonesborough International Storytellers Guild and the East Tennessee State University Communication and Storytelling master’s program. These storytellers will be telling tales of old folklore, fall time stories and good family fables.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

