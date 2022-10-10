ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Woman dies after being pulled from Leicester canal

Emergency crews pulled a woman from a canal in Leicester but she later died in hospital, police have said. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of a person in the water near Marlow Road at 10:28 BST on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Speeding Manchester driver killed man in police chase crash jailed

A speeding driver who killed a passenger and seriously injured two other people when he crashed into a taxi has been jailed. Elliot Martin, 21, of Manchester, hit speeds of 65mph (105km/h) in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for Greater Manchester Police officers in Yewtree Road, Fallowfield, in March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Driver killed and four hurt in crash

A﻿ man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall. The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST. T﻿he driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident

A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rochdale murder inquiry: Man found dead in house named

A man found dead in a house has been identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson. His body was found in a property on Industry Road, Rochdale, on 3 October, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The force said it was called to reports of a disturbance, before two more incidents at other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH

A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown

Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Fourth arrest over Tralee funeral killing

A﻿ fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee. T﻿he man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday for questioning. It comes after a man in his 40s, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report

A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. N﻿orfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. B﻿ut a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy

Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash

A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight. No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near...
ACCIDENTS

