BBC
Woman dies after being pulled from Leicester canal
Emergency crews pulled a woman from a canal in Leicester but she later died in hospital, police have said. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to reports of a person in the water near Marlow Road at 10:28 BST on Friday. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced...
BBC
Speeding Manchester driver killed man in police chase crash jailed
A speeding driver who killed a passenger and seriously injured two other people when he crashed into a taxi has been jailed. Elliot Martin, 21, of Manchester, hit speeds of 65mph (105km/h) in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for Greater Manchester Police officers in Yewtree Road, Fallowfield, in March 2021.
BBC
Driver killed and four hurt in crash
A man died and four people were hurt when a car crashed into a wall. The Mercedes crashed at the junction of Powke Lane and Coxs Lane in Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, shortly after 00:50 BST. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was confirmed dead at the scene. A passenger...
BBC
Kyron Lee murder: Fifth man arrested in murder investigation
A fifth person has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October at about 20:50 BST after being stabbed in his right leg. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane...
BBC
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Rochdale murder inquiry: Man found dead in house named
A man found dead in a house has been identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson. His body was found in a property on Industry Road, Rochdale, on 3 October, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The force said it was called to reports of a disturbance, before two more incidents at other...
BBC
Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH
A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
BBC
County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown
Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
BBC
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
BBC
Fourth arrest over Tralee funeral killing
A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee. The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday for questioning. It comes after a man in his 40s, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the...
BBC
Stop and search handcuffing unjustified, says report
A police force was "unjustified" in handcuffing compliant people during stop and searches, inspectors said. Norfolk Police was praised in its latest inspection, with an "outstanding" rating for good use of resources and "good" for preventing crime. But a report found it "requires improvement" in its treatment of the...
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash
A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight. No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near...
