Cheyenne, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Man Wins Free Bluepeak Internet Service for a Year

Package valued at $1,000 of fast, reliable, fiber internet. Long-time Cheyenne resident Robert Motily was recently notified he was a winner in Bluepeak‘s Streamin’ Summer Sweepstakes. Motily – an Air Force veteran and retired federal employee – said he was “pleasantly surprised” about the prize and shared a ringing endorsement of his new fiber internet provider.
CHEYENNE, WY
aspenpublicradio.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
CHEYENNE, WY
newslj.com

Teachers feeling lack of respect

CHEYENNE — When Michael Jennings started working for Natrona County School District 30 years ago, applications would flood in to compete for open teaching positions. But today, the district is “scrambling to find staff.”. “We’re facing shortages in areas that we normally don’t see,” he said....
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Business
thecheyennepost.com

New Dispatch Manager at Wyoming Highway Patrol

We are excited to announce the hiring of Chuck Trimble as the new WHP Dispatch Manager. Mr. Trimble was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Cheyenne, where he attended Central High School. He spent four years in the Army, where he served as an air traffic controller. He has a...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

High wind warning for Cheyenne residents today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 11, will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. There will be a west wind of 15–20 mph before wind speeds increase to 25–30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. There will be a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with areas of frost between 2 and 3 a.m. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 35. Winds will begin in the north at 20–25 mph before becoming west-northwest at 10–15 mph after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/11/22–10/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

Three New Fire Engines for Laramie County Fire District #1

This year Laramie County Fire District #1 took ownership of 3 Rosenbauer Fire Engines to better serve the community in the Fire District #1 area. These new engines provide a blend of new and trusted fire suppression technologies as well as providing a myriad of safety features for the crews.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

High wind warnings issued for corridors of I-25, I-80

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service is issuing high wind warnings for wind-prone corridors of I-25 and I-80, with wind gusts of more than 60 mph forecast in the near future. High wind warnings have been issued for Arlington to Elk Mountain and Bordeaux from midnight to 3...
ARLINGTON, WY
newslj.com

Wyoming’s Homecoming Game vs. Utah State on Oct. 22 to Kick Off at 7:45 p.m. and Will be Televised on FS1 or FS2

Announcement Made Monday by the Mountain West Conference and FOX Sports Networks. Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 10, 2022) -- The Mountain West Conference and FOX Sports Networks announced on Monday that the Utah State at Wyoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 22 will kick off at 7:45 p.m., Mountain Time, and will be televised on either FS1 or FS2. The announcement of the exact network will be made in the near future by FOX Sports Networks.
LARAMIE, WY

