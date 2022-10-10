Read full article on original website
Seahawks sign veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin to practice squad
With their defense continuing to struggle, the Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face — veteran linebacker/rush end Bruce Irvin. Irving had a workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday and will sign to the practice squad, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times. Irvin, who turns 35 on...
How Seahawks kicker Jason Myers keeps focused on his next attempt
RENTON — For an NFL kicker, focus is everything. Missed your last kick? Doesn’t matter, make the next one. Anticipating life-changing news within the hour? Worry about it later, you’ve got a job to do. Both scenarios came to pass for Seahawks kicker Jason Myers on Oct....
Kraken facing a different kind of construction as another NHL season begins
Precisely one year ago, Tod Leiweke was racing against time as the finishing touches were being put on Climate Pledge Arena. Its carefully formulated construction schedule torn asunder by COVID-19 disruptions, the goal was to have the $1.2 billion building ready for the Kraken’s home opener Oct. 23, 2021 — after five strategically scheduled games on the road to kick off the fledgling franchise.
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:14 p.m. EDT
AP source: NFL to discuss roughing calls, no change imminent. A person with directly knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press that the NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal. The person said the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.
