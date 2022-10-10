Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” Opens Oct. 13 at Emma Kelly Theater; Parody Musical of Monster Creator for Most Ages

Johnny Wesley Slater, Jr., passed away on October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Johnny was born in Savannah, GA to Mary Alice Smith Slater and the late Johnny Slater, Sr. He was a lifelong mechanic and had a love of classic cars and hot rods, owning several himself. He had raced at the Oglethorpe Speedway in his early years, and when not racing he was in the pits working on the cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, and was looking forward to hunting season. He was retired from the Local 474 Operator’s Union.

