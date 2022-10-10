Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” Opens Oct. 13 at Emma Kelly Theater; Parody Musical of Monster Creator for Most Ages

Read full article on original website
Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” Director Picks a Brain… Er… Winner in Raffle Tuesday night
On Tuesday evening, director Eddie Frazier picked a winner in a raffle co-sponsored by the Averitt Center for the Arts and Galactic Comics and Games. This promoted the Mel Brooks’ musical “Young Frankenstein”. The musical will be performed at the Emma Kelley Theater this week. On Wednesday, Visit Statesboro! joined in the local “Young Frankenstein” contests by hosting a social media contest for tickets. This new contest is separate from the one with Galactic Comics and Games.
Georgia Equality presents Boro Pride festival on October 15
Statesboro Pride is proud to announce its 2022 Boro Pride Festival on Saturday,. October 15, 2022 from noon to midnight. This event will be at the Georgia Southern University City Campus, 58 E. Main Street, Statesboro, GA. Nationally and globally, Pride is a festival to celebrate their identities and gain...
After suffering brain damage as a child a Georgia native now has dreams of playing alongside Keith Urban
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Country music star Keith Urban will be taking the stage at EnMarket Arena in Savannah Thursday night. Among the thousands of fans in the crowd will be a mother and daughter duo who share a special connection with him. In fact, Destiny Rhodes may be one...
Ag Night Out First Friday brought fun for everyone
Ag Night Out First Friday was kicked off on Friday, October 7th, by the Bulloch County Historical Society (BCHS) who dedicated their second community mural at the event. BCHS commissioned Charleston, South Carolina, artists David Boatwright and Michael Kuffel to paint a set of five murals representing Native American History of the Archaic period from 2,000 to 4,000 years ago.
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix “Billy Hendrix” was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County Georgia to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hendrix was retired...
Listing of Statesboro-Bulloch County Halloween and Family fun events
Grice Connect is working to compile a list of fun and safe Statesboro and Bulloch County Halloween events for families and children to enjoy. Scroll down for an interactive Halloween list. You should check back often, as we are continually updating this list with more Tricks and a Few Treats...
Mrs. Betty Elizabeth McDowell Mock
Betty Elizabeth McDowell Mock, 89 of Sylvania passed at her residence Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022. She was born in Newington, GA to Harold and Janie Best McDowell. She was the eldest living member and a charter member of the Farmdale Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and was a homemaker and seamstress, having retired from Warner’s, formerly White Stag. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Walter Harvey Mock, sons-in-law, Wayne Williams, Jack Walker, and Thomas Bashlor, siblings, Mary McDowell Polk, Lenward McDowell, Frances McDowell, and William McDowell.
Grice salutes Kiwanis for the gift they are to our community
The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro had apparently ran through their list of qualified speakers for the year so they invited me to address them at their monthly meeting Thursday. It is always a pleasure to have the opportunity to share with civic clubs and organizations about the work we are doing at Grice Connect. They learn about ways you can step into the arena with us. Together we can continue to make a difference.
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
USA Today readers just gave The Marshall House Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, the number three spot on the "Best Haunted Hotel in America" list. Small wonder. The hotel, built in 1851, plays a rich part in American history.
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
The Legend of Ghost Road premiere a haunting success
A passion project 20 years in the making finally came to life on Friday, September 23rd. Statesboro’s highly anticipated The Legend of Ghost Road movie was made freely available for the public during its night-time premiere downtown. Movie-goers brought their own chairs or cars to see the event, which...
Johnny Wesley Slater Jr.
Johnny Wesley Slater, Jr., passed away on October 10, 2022 surrounded by his family. Johnny was born in Savannah, GA to Mary Alice Smith Slater and the late Johnny Slater, Sr. He was a lifelong mechanic and had a love of classic cars and hot rods, owning several himself. He had raced at the Oglethorpe Speedway in his early years, and when not racing he was in the pits working on the cars. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family, and was looking forward to hunting season. He was retired from the Local 474 Operator’s Union.
WJMS Knightly Cafe up and running for another year of delicious coffee and treats
Mrs. Patty Johnson‘s class at William James Middle School has the popular WJMS Knightly Cafe back up and running for another school year. The cafe provides delicious coffee and food, prepared by Johnson’s special education class, to faculty, staff, and even members of the public on Friday of each week.
Mr. John Henry Lawson
Mr. John Henry Lawson, Jr. age 80 of Reidsville, GA., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a Bryan County native but resided in Tattnal County for many years. He was a 1960 graduate of Pembroke Elementary High School in Pembroke, GA. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Collins, GA., where he served as a steward.
Georgia hotel ranked as one of best haunted hotels in U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A hotel in Georgia is listed as one of the best haunted hotels in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted hotels as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Missing Georgia Toddler’s Grandma Posts Weird Facebook Comment A Week Before Search
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon thanked her supporters and said she could “finally” “feel the calming serene sunshine striking my face.”. On Tuesday afternoon, Billie Jo Howell, who along with her husband has legal custody of missing 20-month-old...
Mark Andrew Galo
Rev. Mark Andrew Galo, 51, went to his eternal home on October 9th. Mark was born in Medina, Ohio on October 17, 1970 to the late Paul F. and Carol A. (Hinkel) Galo. He graduated from New London High School in 1989. At 16, Mark answered the Lord’s calling on his life. He determined, then, that his future career would involve student ministry, specifically teaching students to become disciples who would make disciples.
Brooks Dru Harville
Brooks Dru Harville, age 55, died on Sunday, October 9th 2022 at his home in Nevils. Dru was born in Bulloch County on August 12th 1967 to the late Keebler Harville and Marlene Adams Harville. He was raised in Nevils, GA and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1985. Dru attended Swainsboro Technical College and earned a degree as a machinist. He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro for several years and most recently with Precision Machine in Savannah until his retirement in 2018.
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson Calls for Action to Rename Calhoun Square
One of Savannah's squares may soon get a new name in the fight to end reminders of confederate leaders. City leaders are working to rename Calhoun Square, which is named after former vice president John Calhoun. Mayor Van Johnson is putting in a call to action to remove the name...
