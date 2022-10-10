ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

thewestsidegazette.com

Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU's Homecoming

It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jeanette Miller Thomas

Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

University's Victim Advocate Program prepared to help

October is a month devoted to bringing awareness to breast cancer. What some may not know,. October is also domestic violence awareness month. Domestic violence negatively impacts not only the victims but their loved ones as well. Being in. college and in an abusive relationship can take a toll on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU

Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad

Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan

Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Increased Surveillance on FSU campus

In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Football players on President Robinson: More needs to be done

Earlier in the academic school year, Florida A&M University’s football team wrote a five-page letter signed by 89 players to Larry Robinson, president of the university, The letter was written after the NCAA ruled that 26 football players were ineligible or uncertified for the season opener at University of North Carolina.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Oops! They did it again!

As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
MONTICELLO, FL
nowhabersham.com

Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
THOMASVILLE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 11, 2022

Troy Penick, 46, unknown address: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Lipford, 38, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Williams, 28, Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Arthur Kelley, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Assault domestic violence, breach of...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

