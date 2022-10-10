Read full article on original website
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
ecbpublishing.com
Jeanette Miller Thomas
Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
thefamuanonline.com
University’s Victim Advocate Program prepared to help
October is a month devoted to bringing awareness to breast cancer. What some may not know,. October is also domestic violence awareness month. Domestic violence negatively impacts not only the victims but their loved ones as well. Being in. college and in an abusive relationship can take a toll on...
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad
Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
Farm Share to stage food distribution in Havana Saturday
Farm Share said in a news release Thursday that it will stage a food distribution event Saturday with Blessings of Hope at 711 North Main Street in Havana.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
WCTV
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
WALB 10
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp came to Quitman on Wednesday to hold a fundraiser for his reelection campaign. However, he was met with a group of protestors he was familiar with when he was secretary of state. A group that was victorious against him in court after being charged with voter fraud.
thefamuanonline.com
Football players on President Robinson: More needs to be done
Earlier in the academic school year, Florida A&M University’s football team wrote a five-page letter signed by 89 players to Larry Robinson, president of the university, The letter was written after the NCAA ruled that 26 football players were ineligible or uncertified for the season opener at University of North Carolina.
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
nowhabersham.com
Godfrey, Jones named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Former Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey and former Thomasville player Shawn Jones are among the eight selectees for the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Greater Atlanta Christian basketball coach...
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 11, 2022
Troy Penick, 46, unknown address: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Lipford, 38, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Williams, 28, Cottondale, Florida: Grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Arthur Kelley, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Assault domestic violence, breach of...
