Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash

Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
ALTOONA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
POLK COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona

ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Family of 12 loses home to fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback

A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: The 515 is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Student Killed by Fall

(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
AMES, IA
beeherald.com

Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM

A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
who13.com

1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA
who13.com

Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa. The sheriff’s office told WHO 13 that the video it posted Monday was taken just outside of St. Charles from a hunter’s tree stand. The mountain lion can be seen making its way through the woods near the stand.
MADISON COUNTY, IA

