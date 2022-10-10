Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
A piece of history was recently uncovered in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A piece of history has been uncovered in parts of Des Moines. Ingersoll Avenue use to be home to a trolley barn. As crews were re-paving the street, they had to excavate the tracks. If you drove through the area, you might have seen the...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 popular Iowa campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Bomb Squad disables device left near country road
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The ATF is trying to figure out who put a suspected explosive device by a rural road in Polk County. A farmer found it on Northwest 37th street between Ankeny and Polk City Thursday morning. The Des Moines Bomb Squad had to disable the device.
who13.com
Two pets die in southside Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A pet dog and cat passed away in a house fire on the south side of Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The Des Moines Fire Department responded to reports of a house on fire around 12 p.m. in the 900 block of McKinley Ave. When firefighters arrived they discovered flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Police: Des Moines woman fired gun inside a home with kids in the same room
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman accused of firing a gun inside a home with children in the room now faces child endangerment charges. Lizmarie Quiles is also charged with domestic abuse and reckless use of a firearm. According to court records, she fired a shot into...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
Des Moines skyscraper plan to make a comeback
A group of investors is trying to resurrect a 33-story downtown Des Moines residential tower proposal with tentative plans that could launch construction as early as May.St. Joseph's Group, a DSM-based development team, has secured around $100 million in bonds, Joe Teeling, the team's president, told Axios this week.Why it matters: The 515 is an important link in downtown redevelopment that could transform the city's skyline.The proposal led to the 2018 closure and still pending demolition of Des Moines' Kaleidoscope at the Hub — a once-bustling restaurant and retail center near 5th and Walnut streets.Catch up fast: The project began...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
beeherald.com
Roop arrested in connection to Jan. theft of Wild Rose ATM
A fourth and final suspect in the theft of an ATM from Wild Rose Casino in January has been apprehended following a months long search. Jacob Roop, 26, of Marshalltown, was charged and transported to the Greene County jail for first degree theft, second degree theft and second degree criminal mischief on Thursday, Oct. 6.
who13.com
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
Inspiring: Iowa TV News Reporter Comes Out as Trans On Air: ‘Best Act of Self Actualization’ (VIDEO)
Des Moines, Iowa, news reporter Nora J. S. Reichardt is being celebrated after coming out as a transgender woman. In September, the 24-year-old, who has worked at Local 5 News since July 2021, began the process of her medical transition. Now, she's reintroducing herself to her community, beginning with coming out on air to her co-worker Eva Andersen.
weareiowa.com
Longtime CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater announces retirement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 2022, at the end of the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, CEO of the Iowa State Fair, is retiring after 21 years in the position. "It has been an honor of a lifetime to lead the...
weareiowa.com
AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw
Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa. The sheriff’s office told WHO 13 that the video it posted Monday was taken just outside of St. Charles from a hunter’s tree stand. The mountain lion can be seen making its way through the woods near the stand.
Comments / 0