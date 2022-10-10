Read full article on original website
TMI, But Are Jelly-Like Blood Clots During Your Period “Normal”?
No matter how old you are, there’s a good chance you still have questions about your period. Even if you think you’ve got the intricacies of your cycle down pat, things can change on a dime, and suddenly you’re experiencing period symptoms you’ve never had before. If one of those things is the sudden appearance of jelly-like blood clots during your period, it’s understandable to be a little freaked out.
Healthline
What You Need to Know If You’re Having a High Risk Pregnancy
Finding out your pregnancy is high risk can be extremely distressing. You may be unsure what that means in terms of the rest of your pregnancy, your baby, and your birth. You may want to know what you can do to decrease your risk, and what the outcome of your pregnancy might be.
How Pregnancy Changes Your Body (And What to Do About It)
During pregnancy, your body’s bacterial levels change — sometimes dramatically. You may even wonder if this is your new normal as hormones take over and cause pregnancy changes you never even imagined. And, it’s never the same twice, because each pregnancy changes your body in new ways.
intimina.com
Prenatal Vitamins 101: What Do You Need To Use During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy and fertility can be such an exciting time, but also full of questions and unknowns. You’re doing your best now to educate yourself so that you can take care of your body, and your baby! Between learning about the stages of labor, ultrasounds, and whether or not you should hire a doula, your brain is bursting with new information. Well, we have a little more information to throw your way, that will hopefully help clear up any confusion you have around vitamins and supplements during pregnancy.
I was told my heavy periods were just fibroids – now I’m trolled for being ‘bloated and ugly’ as I fight for my life
A MUM who experienced heavy periods for half her life has been left with an earth-shattering diagnosis. Fiona Williams, 46, was told by doctors for more than 20 years that she had fertility issues after she experienced a series of miscarriages and heavy periods. In 2002, just after Fiona and...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Hilary Swank is expecting twins at 48. Doctors say a healthy pregnancy at her age is possible, but can be difficult.
A doctor who has delivered twins by a 51-year-old woman said Swank will probably need more monitoring and care due to her age and carrying multiples.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
studyfinds.org
Women overweight when pregnant could impact fertility in sons, but not daughters
AARHUS, Denmark — Women who are overweight during pregnancy are more likely to birth sons with fertility issues, according to a study out of Denmark. The research showed no correlation between infertility in daughters and maternal weight, however. Infertility, described as the inability to conceive a child for over...
Healthline
Are Uterine Fibroids Cancerous?
A fibroid is a very common, noncancerous tumor that grows in the uterus. They can be tiny or very large, and it’s possible to have several fibroids at once. Fibroids frequently grow without causing any symptoms or requiring any treatment. But in rare cases, a mass in the uterus...
whattoexpect.com
What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?
It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
survivornet.com
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
verywellhealth.com
Can Weight Loss Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?
Having excess weight or obesity is the leading risk factor for type 2 diabetes. Almost 90% of the 37 million Americans with type 2 diabetes are classified as having excess weight or obesity. If you have excess weight, your risk of developing type 2 diabetes is about 2.4 times higher than those at a healthy weight. For those who have obesity, the risk is about 6 times higher.
parentherald.com
Ultrasound Shows How Fetuses React to Foods Their Moms Eat
According to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England, babies in the womb smiled after they ate carrots but scowled after their moms ate kale. The study offers a rare glimpse at how fetuses respond to flavors in real-time. The researchers gave the participating pregnant women capsules that contained powdered versions of the two foods.
SHAPE
Is There a Fertility Diet That Can Improve Your Chances of Getting Pregnant?
From using an ovulation tracking app to cutting back on caffeine, people who want to get pregnant will do a variety of things to boost their chances of conceiving. But something as simple as altering your food intake might also make a difference, according to fertility specialists. "Maintaining optimal daily...
Healthline
People With Chronic Conditions Like RA Can Face Difficulty Getting Meds Due to Strict Abortion Laws
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, some states have implemented strict laws that have virtually banned abortion. One result is that some pharmacists have not filled prescriptions for medications that could potentially end a pregnancy, even if they are being prescribed for chronic conditions. The Arthritis...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
Early diagnosis of diabetes linked to earlier onset of menopause
The earlier a woman is diagnosed with diabetes, the sooner she may enter menopause, new research shows. Rates of diabetes have grown steadily, so researchers wanted to understand the long-term implications of premenopausal diabetes on women's reproductive health. Their study of more than 11,000 women found that being diagnosed with...
healio.com
Migraines linked to poor sleep for premenopausal and perimenopausal women
Premenopausal and perimenopausal women with a history of migraines were more likely to experience poor sleep vs. those who did not have a history of migraines, according to a cross-sectional study presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting. However, the relationship between migraine history and sleep quality during perimenopause did not...
