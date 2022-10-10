Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Neighbors of Route 1 housing project ask Rockport Zoning Board of Appeals to overturn approval
ROCKPORT — A group of Rockport citizens are appealing the town’s approval of a plan to convert former medical offices on Route 1 to multi-family housing and offices, saying Rockport’s Planning Board acted without regard for clear record facts. The citizens, primarily who are neighbors of the...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland municipal paving begins Monday, Oct. 17
ROCKLAND — City of Rockland’s annual municipal paving will begin Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, according to the Department of Public Services, in a news release. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work description and areas as follows:. Existing surface removal and repaving. Rankin...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
penbaypilot.com
Kevin Scott Warren, obituary
HOPE — Kevin Scott Warren, 64, of Hope, died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born at Knox County General Hospital in Rockland on May 2, 1958, he was the son of William G. and Georgia M. (Blake) Warren and grew up in Rockland before moving to Warren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor holds first clean up event at the city's largest homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor held its first encampment trash removal event Wednesday morning at the city's largest encampment behind the Hope House Shelter. City workers loaded dump trucks full of items and rubbish people living in the encampment no longer wanted. It's one of the first...
ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy
BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
penbaypilot.com
This year I am voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39
With only one month ahead of us to election day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and priniciple beliefs solely. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual but her voting history does not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Memorial service and scholarship fund announced for Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT, Maine — A publicmemorial service has been announced for Theo Ferrara. The 14-year-old from Freeport was found dead last month. Numerous law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers spent five days searching for Ferrara. His family has also announced a scholarship fund in his name. Money raised will...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lomonte offers do-over after Wiscasset homecoming dance upset over dress code issue
Wiscasset Middle High School Principal Charles Lomonte apologized to the seniors and other students Tuesday night, Oct. 11, after they said girls were turned away from last Friday night’s homecoming dance for wearing dresses that showed their shoulders. In the school committee meeting at the school library and carried...
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
penbaypilot.com
Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place
For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
penbaypilot.com
Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash
WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
Camden: A waterfront gem threatened
Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
penbaypilot.com
Virginia L. Crabtree, obituary
HOPE — Virginia L. Crabtree, of Hope, passed away peacefully in her home where she was surrounded by her daughters on Sunday, October 9. She was born in Rockland on January 14, 1932, she was the only daughter of Alfred A. and Ada S. Sanders. Virginia lived in Warren...
wgan.com
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
Comments / 0