Rockport, ME

penbaypilot.com

Rockland municipal paving begins Monday, Oct. 17

ROCKLAND — City of Rockland’s annual municipal paving will begin Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, according to the Department of Public Services, in a news release. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work description and areas as follows:. Existing surface removal and repaving. Rankin...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Police to undergo external review as longtime Chief retires

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s longtime police chief is retiring - and he wants to make sure that his department is prepared for the future. Waterville City Council voted unanimously to authorize a contract with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to review department operations before Chief Joseph Massey retires at the end of November.
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kevin Scott Warren, obituary

HOPE — Kevin Scott Warren, 64, of Hope, died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. Born at Knox County General Hospital in Rockland on May 2, 1958, he was the son of William G. and Georgia M. (Blake) Warren and grew up in Rockland before moving to Warren.
HOPE, ME
City
Rockport, ME
Local
Maine Government
Rockport, ME
Government
NEWS CENTER Maine

ME legislators at odds over Gov. Mills' energy policy

BANGOR, Maine — Just four weeks out from election day, Maine Republican legislators gathered in Bangor on Tuesday to criticize a new energy policy. Rep. Josh Morris, R-Turner, was joined by Sen. Stacey Guerin, R-Penobscot, Rep. Steve Foster, R-Dexter, Rep. Abby Griffin, R-Levant, and Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston on Down East Circle in Bangor.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

This year I am voting for Stephen Hemenway for District 39

With only one month ahead of us to election day, we must now research and determine who our treasured votes belong to. I have decided to vote for Stephen J. Hemenway based on policy and priniciple beliefs solely. Jan Dodge is a lovely individual but her voting history does not...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Memorial service and scholarship fund announced for Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT, Maine — A publicmemorial service has been announced for Theo Ferrara. The 14-year-old from Freeport was found dead last month. Numerous law enforcement agencies as well as volunteers spent five days searching for Ferrara. His family has also announced a scholarship fund in his name. Money raised will...
FREEPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Robert Howell of Jefferson awarded first place

For the first time since 2019, artists and friends and family gathered Saturday, Oct. 8 at Boothbay Region Art Foundation for the Art in ME awards presentation. There was a great crowd of 50-60 for the presentations by BRAF artist and board member Sarah Wilde. New this year: The placing ribbons were made by artist and potter Ann Hedgecock; each one had a ceramic medallion from which the ribbons hung.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Stockton Springs resident dies in Sept. Maine Turnpike crash

WEST GARDINER — A resident of Stockton Springs was killed as a result of a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, At approximately 11:50 a.m., Maine State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash at mile 104 northbound on the Turnpike in West Gardiner. Because of old information at the time of the crash, early press releases by the Maine State Police identified the Stockton Springs residents as residing in Stonington.
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
The Maine Monitor

Camden: A waterfront gem threatened

Camden Harbor is known to sailors on the Maine coast to be two things: one of the prettiest harbors, and one of the most uncomfortable. Curtis Island and the ledges do little to blunt the force of the rollers swinging in to the outer harbor from Penobscot Bay. The earliest inhabitants of the land, the Penobscot, dubbed the harbor Megunticook, which translates roughly to “great swells of the sea,” for the immense waves that sweep through during storms.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Virginia L. Crabtree, obituary

HOPE — Virginia L. Crabtree, of Hope, passed away peacefully in her home where she was surrounded by her daughters on Sunday, October 9. She was born in Rockland on January 14, 1932, she was the only daughter of Alfred A. and Ada S. Sanders. Virginia lived in Warren...
HOPE, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

