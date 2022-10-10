Read full article on original website
Another Montana Business For Sale In Missoula – Bears Den Espresso
The open sign in the window hasn't been lit up in the window of Missoula's Bears Den Espresso on S Higgins Ave for over a year. The coffee kiosk that brought caffeinated joy to University of Montana students and Missoulians alike is for sale. Levi Viergutz, a Missoula resident of years and sole owner, announced the business listing on Facebook Tuesday October 12.
UM’s SARC Gets $300,000 for Violence Prevention Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For University of Montana students who have experienced sexual or other violent assault, harassment, stalking, intimidation, or discrimination, SARC (Student Advocacy Resource Center) is there to help. KGVO News spoke to UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz on Wednesday after a $300,000 grant was...
Missoula’s Poverello Center Prepares to Open Emergency Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With another winter about to descend on Missoula, the Poverello Center is making preparations to house and feed the homeless and hungry for another season by bringing back a successful fundraiser called ‘Pumpkins for the Pov’. On Tuesday’s KGVO Talk Back show, representatives...
How To Pronounce Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge In Salish
After a dedication ceremony with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes on Indigenous People's Day 2022 which saw Missoula's iconic Higgins Street Bridge officially renamed as Grizzly Beartracks Bridge, many Montanans are wondering... How do I pronounce this thing?. I was wondering myself, so I asked the Missoula subreddit r/missoula:
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Missoula YMCA Raises $11 Million So Far, Still Needs More
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Family YMCA revealed late last week that it has raised $11 million toward their goal of $15 million for their ‘Here for Good’ remodeling campaign. KGVO News spoke to YMCA CEO Heather Foster about the ongoing capital campaign. “We were able...
State Says Thanks for Missoula’s Patience on Beartracks Bridge
Although there's still some work to complete, engineers with the Montana Department of Transportation are breathing a sigh of relief today, as the community dedicates the new Beartracks Bridge. It's a celebration that originally would have happened last spring, but saw delays for all the same problems that have kept...
‘New Tenant': Bear Enters Missoula Apartments, Residents Forced to Stay Inside
We've all been trapped in our house when we didn't want an unwanted visitor to know we weren't home. Usually, that visitor isn't 250-pounds, furry, hungry, and packing big teeth. That's what happened at a Missoula apartment complex Monday when a black bear decided to take up residence at an...
Cracks in Missoula’s Northside Bridge Can’t be Fixed Until 2023
Missoula officials are now saying it will take "extensive repairs" before the Northside Pedestrian Bridge can re-open, forcing commuters on foot and two wheels to use detours. The City of Missoula closed the bridge on September 30 after an inspection showed there were "significant fractures" in the bridge's decking and supports. The bridge provides a critical crossing for people trying to cross over the Montana Rail Link track and Missoula switching yard, without having to travel several blocks east or west.
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Get a Pumpkin and Help Missoula’s Hungry Population at the Same Time
Pumpkins are the most popular product in October, adorning our porches and preparing to be pies. Or, a better idea is to buy your pumpkin this year while helping the hungry in Missoula at the same time. For the 7th year, Missoula's Poverello Center is working with local businesses for...
Missoula Fire Crews Practice Low Angle Rescue on Mount Jumbo
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula Fire Department personnel underwent special rescue training on Mount Jumbo Thursday morning. KGVO News spoke to Training Officer Michael Thurlow after the training was completed. “Today was part of our rescue team training,” said Thurlow. “We had a handful of off duty members that...
The Important Question is Who is the REAL Semi-Fascist?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-Am News) - On September 1, President Joe Biden delivered a speech to the nation from Freedom Hall in Philadelphia in which he accused many Americans, primarily conservatives, of being ‘semi-fascists’. On Thursday’s KGVO Talk Back show, Rob Natelson, former University of Montana law professor and...
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
New Beartracks Bridge Needs One-way Traffic, One More Time
The new Beartracks Bridge is officially named, but there's still work to be done before winter. And that means drivers won't be able to travel directly into Downtown Missoula for a couple of weeks. The dedication of the bridge yesterday marked the symbolic end to the lengthy project. But John...
