Colts work out trio of players

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts held a workout for three players on Monday, per the league’s transaction wire.

The three players that worked out were defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe and offensive tackle Will Richardson.

It’s no secret that the Colts have had offensive tackle issues to begin the season. They’ve allowed 21 sacks, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Davison was a fifth-round pick with the New Orleans Saints in the 2015 NFL draft. In 105 career games (86 starts), he has 5.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits.

Nsekhe has bounced around the league since 2012 and even had a one-month stint with the Colts back in 2012. He’s appeared in 93 career games while making 17 starts.

Richardson was a fourth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL draft, appearing in 44 games while making five starts.

We’ll see if anything comes of these workouts in terms of a signing, but the Colts will continue to see what’s out on the market.

