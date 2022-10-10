Read full article on original website
LISTEN: Fenway Businesses Adjust to End of Red Sox Season
The Red Sox season ended with a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 5. Now local businesses around Fenway Park will have to adjust in order to attract customers. Many businesses around Fenway were heavily affected by the pandemic. Some, like the Red Sox team store, have rebounded after a successful season of sales. Others like Sal’s Pizza are forced to close during the offseason due to insufficient sales.
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
bunewsservice.com
William McKeen Reflects on His Tenure as BU Journalism Chair
In 2010, longtime professor and chair of journalism at the University of Florida William McKeen was getting ready to leave Gainesville, Florida, and start a new chapter of his life. McKeen had served as a journalism professor for 24 years in Florida and had chaired UF’s journalism department for the latter 12 of those years.
bunewsservice.com
Boston Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Preparing for Fall and Winter Months
Since the Omicron variant arrived last winter, COVID-19 cases in Boston have remained constant. Suffolk County reported cases ranging from 100 new cases daily to as many as over 1,000 since February, but nowhere near the figures that were being reported last December and January of 2022, according to the data by the New York Times.
Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell dance through the streets of Boston in ‘Spirited’ trailer
The movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" was filmed in the Boston area in 2021. Apple released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “Spirited,” a contemporary musical take on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer that was filmed in the Boston area in 2021.
we3travel.com
15 Summer or Fall Day Trips from Boston [within 2 hours]
Whether you live in Boston or you are visiting and want to see more of Southern New England, there are many scenic towns and fun attractions that are within a short drive of the Boston Metro area and make for great day trips from Boston. Best Day Trips from Boston.
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
The storied history of Revere Beach
REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
bunewsservice.com
GALLERY: National day of action for reproductive rights
Hundreds gathered outside the Massachusetts State House for the Women’s Wave demonstration on Oct. 8, 2022, for the “National Day of Action for Reproductive Rights.” The speeches and march focused on bringing attention to nationally protecting women’s reproductive rights in the context of the close proximity of the midterm elections.
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
whdh.com
Brigham and Women’s nurses at a colleague’s wedding save guest who collapsed
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of Brigham and Women’s emergency nurses gathered to celebrate their colleague’s wedding quickly jumped into action on the dance floor to save a wedding guest’s life during a medical emergency. Last month, the group celebrated the wedding of their colleague and friend...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Man creates mapping tool to help locals find Boston’s best dive bars
If you’re looking for a place “where everyone knows your name”, a new mapping tool could help you find it. A lot of swanky bars and restaurants with plush lounges and expensive cocktails have opened around Boston. One local man prefers a reasonably priced draft and some...
bunewsservice.com
After woman struck by falling light post, previous concerns come to light in Boston
City officials are expressing concern about aging infrastructure after a pedestrian was hit by a falling street light on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge at the Seaport District. A woman in her 30s was seriously injured on the sidewalk after a rusted street light fell on her Tuesday afternoon. On top of that, a MassDOT report in January showed eight street lights on the same bridge had holes at the bottom. WTBU reporter Melina Nguyen has more.
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
wgbh.org
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
