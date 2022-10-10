ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
bunewsservice.com

LISTEN: Fenway Businesses Adjust to End of Red Sox Season

The Red Sox season ended with a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 5. Now local businesses around Fenway Park will have to adjust in order to attract customers. Many businesses around Fenway were heavily affected by the pandemic. Some, like the Red Sox team store, have rebounded after a successful season of sales. Others like Sal’s Pizza are forced to close during the offseason due to insufficient sales.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
South Boston, MA
City
Boston, MA
bunewsservice.com

William McKeen Reflects on His Tenure as BU Journalism Chair

In 2010, longtime professor and chair of journalism at the University of Florida William McKeen was getting ready to leave Gainesville, Florida, and start a new chapter of his life. McKeen had served as a journalism professor for 24 years in Florida and had chaired UF’s journalism department for the latter 12 of those years.
BOSTON, MA
bunewsservice.com

Boston Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Preparing for Fall and Winter Months

Since the Omicron variant arrived last winter, COVID-19 cases in Boston have remained constant. Suffolk County reported cases ranging from 100 new cases daily to as many as over 1,000 since February, but nowhere near the figures that were being reported last December and January of 2022, according to the data by the New York Times.
BOSTON, MA
we3travel.com

15 Summer or Fall Day Trips from Boston [within 2 hours]

Whether you live in Boston or you are visiting and want to see more of Southern New England, there are many scenic towns and fun attractions that are within a short drive of the Boston Metro area and make for great day trips from Boston. Best Day Trips from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
bunewsservice.com

GALLERY: National day of action for reproductive rights

Hundreds gathered outside the Massachusetts State House for the Women’s Wave demonstration on Oct. 8, 2022, for the “National Day of Action for Reproductive Rights.” The speeches and march focused on bringing attention to nationally protecting women’s reproductive rights in the context of the close proximity of the midterm elections.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Hockey#Team Usa#South American Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
bunewsservice.com

After woman struck by falling light post, previous concerns come to light in Boston

City officials are expressing concern about aging infrastructure after a pedestrian was hit by a falling street light on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge at the Seaport District. A woman in her 30s was seriously injured on the sidewalk after a rusted street light fell on her Tuesday afternoon. On top of that, a MassDOT report in January showed eight street lights on the same bridge had holes at the bottom. WTBU reporter Melina Nguyen has more.
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
wgbh.org

As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork

The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy