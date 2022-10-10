ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Muffed punt, Robinson TD lift Commanders over Bears 12-7

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up a 1-yard run by rookie Brian Robinson for his first touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, and the Washington Commanders stopped a four-game losing streak, hanging on to beat the Bears 12-7 Thursday night. This one might not have been quite as ugly as the Colts-Broncos yawner a week earlier that had famed play-by-play announcer Al Michaels launching zingers and creating a buzz on social media. There were plenty of bad reads, tipped balls, overthrown passes and sloppy play in general....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Albany Herald

NFL Week 6 Player Props to Target

The Week 6 slate features only one game with a game total over 50 at SI Sportsbook and it’s the highly anticipated Bills-Chiefs matchup. It’s easy to play the over on most of those props after the incredible divisional round shootout last season, but I have chosen only one for the value it offers. It’s a fun menu of options for that game, so be sure to check out all the options at SI Sportsbook.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy