How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.
Destiny 2 is doing away with destination materials in its next season
Destiny 2 has undergone many fundamental changes to its systems and economy over the past few years, and Bungie has revealed in the latest This Week At Bungie blog that another big change is on the way. Starting next season, destination materials such as Helium Filaments, Glacial Starwort, or Dusklight Shards are getting retired and will be no longer obtainable across the game.
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles
Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
The best agents to play alongside Harbor in VALORANT
VALORANT’s latest agent as of Episode Five, Act Three is the water-bending India-born controller Harbor, and his kit gives him the opportunity to be a very impactful agent in the game’s meta. Harbor’s signature ability is one of his most valuable, a wall of water that’s direction can...
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?
It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
When does Spider-Man: Miles Morales release on PC?
Marvel’s Spider-Man was one of the most fun games in the later years of the PlayStation 4, allowing players to once again swing through the streets of New York. Not long after Peter Parker completed his goal, Miles Morales took on the mantle of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game was just as big of a hit, and it’s now coming to PC.
When will Bastion be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?
One of the best parts of Overwatch 2 is undoubtedly its character roster. Developer Blizzard Entertainment made a point of bringing back all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes to make the new game feel like a fluid continuation of the previous one. More than a few heroes also received reworks or small ability changes, particularly tanks, who had to be adjusted the most to fit the new five-vs-five match structure.
How to watch the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 Warzone tournament: Teams, prizing, schedule, and more
The Call of Duty League is back, kind of. This weekend, CDL teams will be represented by Warzone pros in the CDL Resurgence Fortune’s Keep $100,000 tournament in Call of Duty: Warzone. The top names in Warzone competition and earnings will be facing off in a slugfest on the Resurgence game mode.
How to watch the Hyperluxe Oversight Apex Legends tournament
The third-party tournament scene in Apex Legends isn’t known for being plentiful. Thankfully, the Hyperluxe-backed Oversight tournament circuit aims to change all of that, providing the best teams in North America with a consistent tournament series with enough of a prize pool for teams to take the competition seriously.
Did Iono reveal Paldean Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser trailer “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon” revealed even more about the upcoming games’ non-playable characters. The character in question, Iono, is an elaborately-dressed streamer and influencer who also functions as an Electric-type gym leader in Paldea. In the teaser trailer, she hosts a virtual show where she invites viewers to guess who her partner Pokémon is.
Top seed curse: Cloud9 fall out of Worlds 2022 after dropping essential game to EDG
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in their history, Cloud9 came into the League of Legends World Championship...
The best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone
While Call of Duty: Warzone is well-known as a battle royale game, it also offers a couple of other smaller maps and different modes for players to jump into online—and they may be just as popular as BR, if not even more so. Rebirth Island run-and-gun players are a...
Pokémon Sword and Shield’s online features are changing ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s launch
Whenever a new game in a franchise is released, a vast majority of the previous game’s player base will make the jump to the newer title—leaving the older game to slowly lose population as time goes on. This doesn’t usually matter at the start of a new game’s...
All new VALORANT UI changes for Patch 5.08
The upcoming patch for the last act of episode five is giving the VALORANT user interface a whole new look. From changing the victory screen to the home screen, Riot Games has made sure the client feels as flawless as possible. Here are all the UI changes arriving with Patch...
When does early access for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign start?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to light the multiplayer world ablaze when it releases on Oct. 28, but a special offer will allow players to enjoy the game’s campaign missions early. Players can enjoy MW2’s exciting campaign up to a week early this fall. In the...
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working
Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
Thousands of cheaters banned in Modern Warfare 2 beta as RICOCHET hammer swings again
The Call of Duty developers have taken the next step in ensuring users’ gameplay is cheater free, with their RICOCHET Anti-Cheat being implemented into upcoming CoD titles. The kernel-level driver that’s being implemented will block out any unwanted drivers running from running or loading on your PC. The RICOCHET anti-cheat will scan your PC, ensuring users don’t have any naughty applications present. The anti-cheating software will run while users are playing Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
How to convert your CS:GO sensitivity to Overwatch 2
The FPS world’s attention shifted to Overwatch 2 with the game’s official release.Many players from other titles like VALORANT and CS:GO fired up their Battle.net accounts to try out the second coming of the Overwatch franchise. When you first load into the game, Overwatch 2’s in-game algorithms will...
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
