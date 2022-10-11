High school girls tennis: Port Clinton doubles team prevails

PORT CLINTON — The doubles team of Reagan Ruthsatz and Grace Arnold claimed victory Saturday in Division II girls tennis sectional competition in Port Clinton.

Ruthsatz, a junior, and Arnold, a ninth-grader, topped Sandusky Perkins’ Ashi Kota and Katelyn Showalter 6-2, 7-5 in the final. The Port Clinton pairing was seeded third, while the Perkins doubles team was unseeded.

In the semifinals, Ruthsatz and Arnold defeated top-seeded Emma Hand and Jessa Bolander of Oak Harbor 6-3, 6-2, while Kota and Showalter defeated fourth-seeded Ella Brose and Garyana Overton of Fostoria 6-1, 6-4.

Hand and Bolander, both seniors, defeated seniors Brose and Overton 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Fostoria senior Alyssa Durst, the No. 4 singles seed, advanced to district competition with a fourth-place finish. Durst lost her semifinal to top seed and eventual sectional champion Curtsin Hackenburg of Clyde 6-3, 6-1, then fell in the third-place match to third-seeded Gianna Pelz of Sandusky St. Mary 6-1, 6-0.

The top four singles and top four doubles finishers from sectional play advance to district play Thursday and Saturday at Port Clinton.

DIVISION II: OTTAWA HILLS

Ottawa Hills junior Catherine Rhegness was the Division II singles sectional champion at Ottawa Hills, defeating Central Catholic ninth-grader Lauren Bishop in the final.

Maumee Valley ninth-grader Sofia Avram topped Napoleon’s Gracie Butler in the third-place match.

Bryan sophomore Caitlyn DeWitt and senior Reese Grothaus won the Division II doubles sectional, beating junior teammates Hannah Andrews and Molly Hess in the final.

Ottawa Hills seniors Bre Rotterdam and Elise Ansberg defeated Central Catholic senior Jane Cowell and sophomore Jordan Traver in the third-place match.

Scores from sectional matches at Ottawa Hills were not provided.