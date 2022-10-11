Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
Canton def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-19, 25-14, 25-8
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18
Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13
St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-17, 25-9
Viborg-Hurley def. Scotland, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19
White River def. Bennett County, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
