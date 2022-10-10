Read full article on original website
As we're coming up on Halloween, I can't be more excited. So, I thought now would be a great time to break out some old superstitions that you'll find right here in Texas. The word superstition is defined as a belief or way of behaving that is based on the fear of the unknown and faith in magic or luck. It seems like there are hundreds of old wives' tales and superstitions. Such as the ever-popular, don't walk under a ladder or cross the path of a black cat. A shattered mirror brings years of bad luck. The list goes on and on.
