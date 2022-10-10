Read full article on original website
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed several times outside Southside bar
The man was taken to a hospital.
Texas College Athlete Dies In 'Devastating' Wrong-Way Collision
A car driving in the wrong direction crashed head-on into the student's car.
Teenager shot by former San Antonio police officer wasn't driving stolen vehicle, SAPD says
Former officer James Brennand told SAPD that he approached the maroon sedan because he suspected it was stolen.
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
OLLU student-athlete, 22-year-old man killed in weekend head-on crash
SAN ANTONIO – Angelina Martinez, a student-athlete at Our Lady of the Lake University, was identified as one of two drivers killed in a head-on crash Sunday. At 3:20 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the crash in the 12500 block of Wurzbach Parkway, said SAPD. Police said a...
KTSA
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
KTSA
SAPD investigating crash, possible human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash on I-35 that may have involved human smuggling. Investigators say a pickup truck side swiped an unmarked police car near Fischer Road before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was an off-duty SWAT officer who chased the truck after it failed to stop.
Man found with broken leg on side of road after being hit by driver who did not stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found with a broken leg on the side of the road after being hit a driver who did not stop to render aid Monday night. It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Jones Maltsberger at Pinewood Lane just north of downtown. When officers arrived...
Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3
SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD. According to...
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
