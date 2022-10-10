ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD investigating crash, possible human smuggling operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash on I-35 that may have involved human smuggling. Investigators say a pickup truck side swiped an unmarked police car near Fischer Road before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was an off-duty SWAT officer who chased the truck after it failed to stop.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Police searching for missing teenage boy last seen Oct. 3

SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for help in looking for a missing teenage boy last seen in a neighborhood on the west side on October 3. Elijah Hernandez-Casarez, 16, was last seen in the 900 block of a Snowshoe. He is described by police as 5'7" in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His hair is described as curly and collar-length and he is right-handed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
