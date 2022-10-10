Read full article on original website
The FADER
Dougie Poole shares new song “The Rainbow Wheel of Death”
Next year, country singer-songwriter Dougie Poole will share a new album called The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Out on February 24 via Wharf Cat Records, the Maine-based artist's latest project will contain the single "High School Gym," a Song You Need when it was released in August, and the album's title track, out today.
Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch
Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game-inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone single...
toofab.com
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
soultracks.com
First Listen: The Womack Sisters are “Lost For Words”
October 4, 2022 – It’s long been said that what’s bred in the bone will out in the flesh. The Womack Sisters, who are the granddaughters of the late Sam Cooke and nieces of Bobby Womack, are an undeniable case in point; musical DNA doesn’t get much stronger than this.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ Samples a 1999 Bachata Song
'Titi Me Preguntó' is one of Bad Bunny's most popular songs from 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what we know about one song that is sampled in Bad Bunny's original.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’
Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up. In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly...
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Billy Strings Talks About His Parents’ ‘Success Story’ in New Interview
Billy Strings is one of the hottest names in bluegrass today. Even those who aren’t ‘grass fans know his name. His laid-back demeanor, striking lyrics, face-melting live sets, and lightning-fast guitar playing made him a musical sensation. Most fans know that Strings learned to play guitar from his dad, Terry Barber. On his next album ME/AND/DAD, Billy and Terry recorded a handful of songs that they’ve been playing together for years.
Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Register Citizen
A Decade of Zedd: Why the 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Clarity’ Doubles as Inspiration for Upcoming New Album
10 years have passed since Zedd kicked off his DJing career with his debut album “Clarity.” Though the Grammy-winning artist admits he’s experimented in the decade since, the one thing that has remained constant is his appreciation for his roots — specifically for “Clarity,” which Zedd says is a major source of inspiration for his next project.
The Mystery Of The Gospel
I had just walked across the street from the soccer field back to the school. I turned around and saw the cars rushing, passing each other, going fast over the crosswalk where I had been moments earlier. “It would be so easy to jump in front of one of them,” I thought, looking at the cars. “I could jump, and this life that I’m stuck in would be over.”
Viewers are all saying 'brilliant' new show is perfect for 'warming the soul'
Anyone who watched The A Word will remember Ralph and Katie. Played by Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, the characters were beloved by viewers, so much so that The A Word creator Peter Bowker has given them a show of their very own (aptly named Ralph & Katie) and it’s getting rave reviews.
papermag.com
Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video
Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
No money. No home to call his own. Never again, says dynamically dressed Willie Viverette.
Willie Viverette is typically the best-dressed man in the room, whether in the streets of Indianapolis or Paris. It's a long way away from the frequently bullied, raggedy-clothed kid at the bus stop who he used to be. His now dazzling wardrobe somewhat mimics his childhood; Patterns of hard lessons learned with touches...
Gizmodo
An Underwater Mystery Deepens in Sci-Fi Noir Sequel Eventide, Water City
It’s hard to resist a sci-fi noir, especially when the main character is a reluctant gumshoe—and even more when the setting is as unpredictable as a crime-riddled city that happens to be underwater. Chris McKinney follows up 2021's acclaimed Midnight, Water City with Eventide, Water City next year, and io9 is thrilled to have a first look at the second entry in his Water City Trilogy.
Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada The short answer is: No one knows who invented music. No historical evidence exists to tell us exactly who sang the first song, or whistled the first tune, or made the first rhythmic sounds that resembled what we know today as music. But researchers do know it happened thousands of years ago. The earliest civilizations throughout Africa, Europe and Asia had music. Back then, many believed it was...
Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It
Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.
Man in Underwear Plays Death Metal Cello in a Park, Actually Gets Tips
If you went to a park and saw a man in his underwear playing death metal music on a cello and two kick drums, would you tip him? Surprisingly, that's exactly what some bystanders did and, yes, it has all been captured on video for rest of the world to see.
