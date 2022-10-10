ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The FADER

Dougie Poole shares new song “The Rainbow Wheel of Death”

Next year, country singer-songwriter Dougie Poole will share a new album called The Rainbow Wheel of Death. Out on February 24 via Wharf Cat Records, the Maine-based artist's latest project will contain the single "High School Gym," a Song You Need when it was released in August, and the album's title track, out today.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Kate NV Shares Video for New Song “Early Bird”: Watch

Kate NV—the moniker of Russian musician Kate Shilonosova—has shared a new song. The new track is called “Early Bird,” and it arrives with a video game-inspired music video created by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. “Early Bird” is Shilonosova’s first standalone single...
MUSIC
toofab.com

Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences

She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
MUSIC
soultracks.com

First Listen: The Womack Sisters are “Lost For Words”

October 4, 2022 – It’s long been said that what’s bred in the bone will out in the flesh. The Womack Sisters, who are the granddaughters of the late Sam Cooke and nieces of Bobby Womack, are an undeniable case in point; musical DNA doesn’t get much stronger than this.
MUSIC
Collider

'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?

“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby Keeps His Eyes on the Prize in Video for New Single ‘Heyy’

Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up. In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly...
MUSIC
Distractify

‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur

In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Billy Strings Talks About His Parents’ ‘Success Story’ in New Interview

Billy Strings is one of the hottest names in bluegrass today. Even those who aren’t ‘grass fans know his name. His laid-back demeanor, striking lyrics, face-melting live sets, and lightning-fast guitar playing made him a musical sensation. Most fans know that Strings learned to play guitar from his dad, Terry Barber. On his next album ME/AND/DAD, Billy and Terry recorded a handful of songs that they’ve been playing together for years.
MUSIC
Malek Sherif

Fiction: The Artist Jack. “Short Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Register Citizen

A Decade of Zedd: Why the 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Clarity’ Doubles as Inspiration for Upcoming New Album

10 years have passed since Zedd kicked off his DJing career with his debut album “Clarity.” Though the Grammy-winning artist admits he’s experimented in the decade since, the one thing that has remained constant is his appreciation for his roots — specifically for “Clarity,” which Zedd says is a major source of inspiration for his next project.
MUSIC
Odyssey

The Mystery Of The Gospel

I had just walked across the street from the soccer field back to the school. I turned around and saw the cars rushing, passing each other, going fast over the crosswalk where I had been moments earlier. “It would be so easy to jump in front of one of them,” I thought, looking at the cars. “I could jump, and this life that I’m stuck in would be over.”
RELIGION
papermag.com

Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video

Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
MUSIC
Gizmodo

An Underwater Mystery Deepens in Sci-Fi Noir Sequel Eventide, Water City

It’s hard to resist a sci-fi noir, especially when the main character is a reluctant gumshoe—and even more when the setting is as unpredictable as a crime-riddled city that happens to be underwater. Chris McKinney follows up 2021's acclaimed Midnight, Water City with Eventide, Water City next year, and io9 is thrilled to have a first look at the second entry in his Water City Trilogy.
MOVIES
The Conversation U.S.

Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada The short answer is: No one knows who invented music. No historical evidence exists to tell us exactly who sang the first song, or whistled the first tune, or made the first rhythmic sounds that resembled what we know today as music. But researchers do know it happened thousands of years ago. The earliest civilizations throughout Africa, Europe and Asia had music. Back then, many believed it was...
MUSIC

