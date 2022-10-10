Read full article on original website
LeRoy Norville
LeRoy Joseph Norville Jr., 90, of Sheboygan, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Sheboygan. LeRoy was born to LeRoy Sr. and Dorothy (Preiss) Norville on February 4, 1932, in Milwaukee. He graduated from Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee in 1950. On September 6, 1950, LeRoy married Arlene Scott in Waukegan, IL.
Mary Torrison
Mary Sue Torrison, age 74, passed away at home in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin on October 11, 2022. Mary was born on April 21, 1948 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Mary Grace and Gustave Torrison. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Clarks Mills and graduated from Valders High School in 1966. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned a degree in Communication Science and Disorders. Mary spent her career as a Speech-Language Pathologist for the Sheboygan Public Schools. During retirement, she remained committed to young students and volunteered as a classroom aide for as long as she could. On July 12, 1980 Mary married Otto (Skip) Grunow in Sheboygan Falls, WI. They spent their 42-year marriage living happily in Sheboygan Falls with the Sheboygan River in their backyard. Mary and Skip were incredibly devoted to one another and thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company. As Mary endured more health challenges in recent years, she could always count on Skip, who remained a vigilant, caring partner constantly looking out for her.
Mary Thiel
Mary Ann Thiel (88) of Pine Haven Christian Communities-Giddings Avenue Campus, previously of Hingham, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Mary was born to Arthur and Martha (Swart) Koskamp on March 23, 1934, in the Town of Lima. She was a 1952 graduate of Oostburg High School.
Clare Rudolph
Clare Rudolph, 102, left this earth for heaven at 1:30pm, Monday, October 10. Clare passed peacefully. and without pain in her own bed at the Sheboygan Senior Community while holding her daughter’s. hand. Clare was preceded in death by her husband Ralph in 2012. She is survived by 4...
Robert Burhop
Robert “Bob” F. Burhop, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Billings, MT. He was born on July 10, 1934, in Sheboygan to the late William and Dorothy (Ristow) Burhop. He attended local schools and graduated from Central High School, class of 1952. Bob enlisted.
Sharon Klahn
Our loving mother, Sharon “Sherry” Klahn, passed into the precious arms of Jesus on October 9, 2022 at. She was born in Sheboygan on January 12, 1947, a daughter of the late John and Delores (Kalk) Geosits. Sherry had many friends, loved entertaining and always made everyone feel...
Sheboygan Falls Police Name Deputy Chief
The Sheboygan Falls Police Department has announced a new number-two officer in its ranks. Lieutenant Scott Hoogester was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of Police on Wednesday. The 17-member police department named Hoogester after he’d served there for 23 years. He began in 1999 as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to lieutenant in 2014. According to the announcement, Hoogester has held several important leadership positions along with fulfilling several additional duties, and “…brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.”
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
Manitowoc County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver
Manitowoc County authorities are hoping that the public can help them locate the driver of a truck involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jerrod Konen said that the accident happened at around 6:20 p.m. this past Saturday between a 2004-2008 silver Ford pickup truck and another vehicle on Manitowoc County Highway “JJ” and Logwood Lane in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids, just west of I-43. The truck should be missing its drivers side taillight, has black decaling along the bottom of the doors and may have tinted windows. A picture of that truck taken with the dash cam of the other vehicle involved was obtained and posted on the Sheriff’s Office facebook page. Anyone that can help identify the other driver is requested to contact Lt. Jerrod Konen at (920)683-4201, by email jerrodkonen@manitowoccountywi.gov or Crime Stoppers (920) 683-4466. Tipsters can also utilize the P3 phone app to provide anonymous information.
