Applause broke out in Charleston City Council chambers Oct. 11 after Jason Sakran asked his colleagues to vote for a new district map that will cost him his seat. Doing so will move District 3 from the North Central area of the peninsula, where Sakran lives, to Johns Island. That would give the island its own representative for the first time while making Sakran ineligible to represent the district. Currently, Johns Island shares a representative with parts of outer West Ashley.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO