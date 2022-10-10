Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Man facing eviction set fire to Ladson mobile home, authorities say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office charged a man with setting fire to a Ladson area mobile home after he was told he was being evicted. Robert William Barrs, 33, was booked Oct. 13 into the Charleston County jail on a charge of second-degree arson. Deputies responded after 4 p.m. to...
The Post and Courier
Charlotte man arrested on attempted murder, domestic violence charges in Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN — A Charlotte, N.C., man was arrested Oct. 13 after he allegedly attacked his wife in a Murrells Inlet motel room. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies in connection with charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
The Post and Courier
A police chief accidentally shot himself in the hand. What happens next?
ISLE OF PALMS — The police chief appeared at a city council meeting the day after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his gun inside the public safety building. His bandaged left hand peaked out of his suit jacket — the only indication of his injury. Kevin Cornett, who...
The Post and Courier
Summerville man now facing reckless homicide charge in August death of pedestrian
After a pedestrian was killed in August by a vehicle in the Ladson area, the man who deputies charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road is now facing an additional charge: reckless homicide. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by U.S. marshals,...
The Post and Courier
Missing woman's body found in Dorchester County pond near where she was reported missing
The body of a missing woman was found Oct. 12 in a pond near where Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say she was last seen three days earlier. Octavia Wolfe was reported missing Oct. 9 from her home on Wolfe Lane near Reevesville. The pond where she was found is on Cockadoo Farm Road and abuts a creek and wooded area, across from Wolfe's address.
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State
Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston man sentenced to 40 years for Citadel Mall parking lot murder
A North Charleston man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after admitting to shooting and killing his girlfriend almost four years ago outside a West Ashley shopping mall. Cary Kejuan Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty at an Oct. 11 hearing in Charleston County court to murder and possession of...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - Alex W. Amos
Alex W. Amos has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to install a 91 +/- ft bulkhead for erosion control at 284 Little Oak Island Drive, Folly Beach, SC 29439. TMS 3280000294. HPN-5BAM-VYVHN. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by October 29, 2022. For more information contact McKenzie O'Conner at 843-953-0692 or via email at oconnomr@dhec.sc.gov. AD# 2027493.
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Historic, rusting Navy sub to leave SC for Va. this week to be recycled
With an assist from a tugboat, the historic Clamagore is set to sail from Patriots Point for its final ocean voyage by the end of the week. The decommissioned Navy submarine will be towed from its longtime home along the Mount Pleasant waterfront around noon on Oct. 14, weather permitting, after a public send-off to Norfolk, Va., where the rusting vessel will be recycled, spokesman Chris Hauff said.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition
NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
The Post and Courier
Twice rejected, planned 8-story Charleston apartment building's design back up for review
Update: The Board of Architectural Review on Oct. 12 tabled a vote on the planned apartment building at 295 Calhoun St. The reworked design of a proposed eight-story apartment building near Charleston's medical district is back up for review a year after its previous architectural features stirred discontent. The city...
The Post and Courier
'Brenda' drops in on Summerville Medical Center
North Charleston Fire Department's pink breast cancer awareness truck, better known as "Brenda," paid a visit to the Summerville Medical Center on Oct. 4 to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Summerville Breast Center team and Summerville Medical Center had an opportunity to sign messages in honor of family members going through breast cancer and messages of hope for the local community.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
The Post and Courier
Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran offers to give up his seat in redistricting
Applause broke out in Charleston City Council chambers Oct. 11 after Jason Sakran asked his colleagues to vote for a new district map that will cost him his seat. Doing so will move District 3 from the North Central area of the peninsula, where Sakran lives, to Johns Island. That would give the island its own representative for the first time while making Sakran ineligible to represent the district. Currently, Johns Island shares a representative with parts of outer West Ashley.
The Post and Courier
Delivering smiles one child at a time: Moncks Corner child care center the go-to spot for growth opportunities
Following a long career of teaching at both the elementary and high school levels —as well as raising three daughters of her own — Jerlean Holmes never set her heart on sipping piña coladas on the deck of a cruise ship upon her retirement in 2004. Instead the dedicated educator planted the seeds of her second act in life as the owner/operator of new child care venue committed to providing young children with playing/learning opportunities in a loving and nurturing environment in Downtown Moncks Corner.
The Post and Courier
Boat show organizers look to the future while preserving the past
After an altered schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show returned in 2021 with all of the activities, events, and wooden boats visitors have enjoyed for over three decades. South Carolina Maritime Museum Administrator Hope McFaddin said the Georgetown community turned out in droves to support...
The Post and Courier
33rd Annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show
Goat Island Yacht Club Regatta: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Support the South Carolina Maritime Museum and have fun doing it! This event will feature unique live and silent auction items, as well as ﬁrst-class wardroom cuisine and imbibements. You’ll not want to miss this opportunity to meet with and trade sea stories with fellow seafarers.
