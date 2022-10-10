Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Man facing eviction set fire to Ladson mobile home, authorities say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office charged a man with setting fire to a Ladson area mobile home after he was told he was being evicted. Robert William Barrs, 33, was booked Oct. 13 into the Charleston County jail on a charge of second-degree arson. Deputies responded after 4 p.m. to...
live5news.com
Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh. Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.
The Post and Courier
Missing woman's body found in Dorchester County pond near where she was reported missing
The body of a missing woman was found Oct. 12 in a pond near where Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say she was last seen three days earlier. Octavia Wolfe was reported missing Oct. 9 from her home on Wolfe Lane near Reevesville. The pond where she was found is on Cockadoo Farm Road and abuts a creek and wooded area, across from Wolfe's address.
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in stabbing at Ladson business during argument between relatives: BCSO
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was injured in a stabbing Thursday afternoon on Sunbelt Drive following an argument about work, according to a spokesperson for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. A pair of relatives were arguing when one pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the other in the...
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
live5news.com
Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
live5news.com
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
live5news.com
Colleton Co. sheriff, deputy face lawsuit after fatal officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County sheriff and one of his deputies are facing a lawsuit after the deputy fatally shot a man during a welfare check in May. Sheriff Guerry “Buddy” Hill, Deputy Jacob Scott and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are listed in the lawsuit filed Sept. 27 by the family of 55-year-old William Jerry Crosby.
live5news.com
Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July. Documents from state law enforcement officials […]
The Post and Courier
A police chief accidentally shot himself in the hand. What happens next?
ISLE OF PALMS — The police chief appeared at a city council meeting the day after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his gun inside the public safety building. His bandaged left hand peaked out of his suit jacket — the only indication of his injury. Kevin Cornett, who...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State
Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
live5news.com
1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
