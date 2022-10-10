ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

The Post and Courier

Man facing eviction set fire to Ladson mobile home, authorities say

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office charged a man with setting fire to a Ladson area mobile home after he was told he was being evicted. Robert William Barrs, 33, was booked Oct. 13 into the Charleston County jail on a charge of second-degree arson. Deputies responded after 4 p.m. to...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Body of missing Beaufort County man recovered from marsh

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 81-year-old man missing for nearly a week was recovered from a marsh. Deputies say the body of Joe Nathan Glover was discovered Wednesday night by the agency’s aviation support unit in a marsh off of Lightsey Road in the Dale.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Missing woman's body found in Dorchester County pond near where she was reported missing

The body of a missing woman was found Oct. 12 in a pond near where Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say she was last seen three days earlier. Octavia Wolfe was reported missing Oct. 9 from her home on Wolfe Lane near Reevesville. The pond where she was found is on Cockadoo Farm Road and abuts a creek and wooded area, across from Wolfe's address.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

1 injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex; Police investigating

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Walterboro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday evening, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Shortly before 11:20 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at Lincoln Apartments, located at 404 Witsell St. Officers and paramedics responded...
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

counton2.com

Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Andrew Knapp
live5news.com

Police: Man shoots at girlfriend after being accused of cheating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 26-year-old is facing charges after police say a man shot at his girlfriend in downtown Charleston Wednesday. Brian Hamilton, 26, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. A Charleston Police officer...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies boy who stopped breathing at unlicensed childcare facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 6-month-old boy who died last month. Micah Boyd died after being transported to Summerville Medical Center from Titi’s House of Care in Ladson, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause of death is still under investigation.
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State

Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Road. Daniel Paul Hanf, from North Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The South Carolina Highway...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting on Manning Highway. Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., from Manning, was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DHEC: 2 people exposed to rabid bat in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were exposed to a rabid bat in Dorchester County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Thursday confirmed that a bat found near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies. The bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

