Join Augusta University in Values Week celebrations
During the fifth-annual Values Week from Nov. 7-13, Augusta University is celebrating its six core values — collegiality, compassion, excellence, inclusivity, integrity and leadership — with a week of events. This celebration coincides with the University System of Georgia’s Ethics Awareness Week. In addition to the week’s...
Explore the world during International Education Week
The ancient Chinese philosopher and writer Lao Tzu once said, “A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.”. Next week, Augusta University students have the opportunity to begin their own journey. From Oct. 17-21, Augusta University will celebrate International Education Week and promote the benefits of studying abroad.
Medical College of Georgia student publishes book to promote creativity, youth mental health
Augusta University student Tyler Beauchamp was a junior in high school when he completed his first book outline. While he admits the outline is laughable now, he does remember what he told his parents when he was finished:. “It’s not going to be tomorrow, or next week, or next year,...
What’s happening at Augusta University? Week of Oct. 10-16
This week: A chance to network with health care marketing professionals, bike riders hit the streets to benefit cancer research and a medical student turned author pens a book for young adults. Health care marketing executive director to discuss the renaissance of human care. Hull College of Business will host...
