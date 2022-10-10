Today, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School - all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.

