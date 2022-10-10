Read full article on original website
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
Kelenic's breakout Game 1 offers hope for turnaround
HOUSTON -- This hasn’t been a straight, simple path to the postseason for Jarred Kelenic. Optioned twice to Triple-A as he struggled to hit at the Major League level, Kelenic now finds himself back in a regular role with the Mariners on the biggest stage. Seattle’s heartbreaking, 8-7 loss in Game 1 showed just how crucial each run is, and for the Mariners to win, they’ll need Kelenic to be part of this.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB
Yordan's epic walk-off HR stuns M's in thriller
HOUSTON -- Everybody in the building knew the large shadow that was being cast from the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. For the Mariners, it was the last thing they wanted to see moving toward home plate. For the Astros, it meant they still had a glimmer of hope in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
MLB
Looking back on Rangers' tumultuous 2022 season
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rangers capped off their sixth straight losing season last week, finishing 68-94, good for fourth place in the American League West as the top two finishers in the division -- the Astros and Mariners -- face each other in the AL Division Series.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)
NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
MLB
Who are the all-time best players from Cuba?
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB.com presented a series of roundtables, debating the best players from various Latin American countries. Our final installment is Cuba. Alyson Footer, moderator/editor: This should be a great debate, given all of the talent that has come from Cuba, and Cuban-born players, over time....
MLB
Mariners-Astros Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 3:30 ET, TBS)
HOUSTON -- Can the Astros ride the momentum following one of their biggest postseason wins in the past three years into Game 2 of the American League Division Series? Can the Mariners shake off a late-game collapse by their vaunted bullpen and regroup to keep themselves from being pushed to the brink of elimination?
MLB
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1
ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
MLB
Ray allows G1 walk-off homer in 1st save opportunity
HOUSTON -- In the most brutally cruel way, the Mariners received the sourest taste of their own medicine in a walk-off, 8-7 loss to the Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. Robbie Ray, in his first career save opportunity, surrendered...
MLB
Rookies set stage for Astros' G1 fireworks
HOUSTON -- Before Yordan Alvarez blew the roof off Minute Maid Park with his dramatic three-run, walk-off homer to beat the Mariners, 8-7, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, there were two clutch plate appearances by a pair of Astros rookies. David Hensley, who pinch-hit...
MLB
Darvish aims to reset NLDS going opposite Kershaw
LOS ANGELES -- After yet another disheartening loss to the rival Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday night, the Padres have to find a way to bounce back in a hurry with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. • NLDS Game 2:...
MLB
Guardians can't continue to 'live and die' with long ball
NEW YORK -- The Guardians reached the postseason on quality contact hitting and tough at-bats. They reached Yankee Stadium for this American League Division Series by hitting enough timely home runs to support their dominant starting pitching and beat the Rays twice in the Wild Card Series. One game into...
MLB
Maton breaks hand on locker, out for playoffs
HOUSTON -- After the final game of the regular season last Wednesday against the Phillies, Astros reliever Phil Maton spoke to the media for several minutes about giving up a hit to his brother, Nick, in the eighth inning. Maton smiled and joked about the confrontation, but he had sustained a serious hand injury moments earlier.
MLB
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
MLB
The turning point in Twins' 2022 campaign
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins stunned the baseball world by signing Carlos Correa. They led the American League Central for the vast majority of the season. They were among the most aggressive teams in baseball at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Padres fight back but can't solve Dodgers in Game 1
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres and Dodgers played six series during the regular season, and the Dodgers won all six of them. Some were lopsided. Some, like Tuesday night, saw the Padres briefly threaten to overturn that balance. But try as they may, this rivalry was a lopsided one. Of...
MLB
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
MLB
How rainout impacts Guardians' pitching plan
NEW YORK -- Add another rain postponement to Cleveland’s 2022 résumé. Major League Baseball announced early Thursday afternoon that Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees would be postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. This marks the 13th postponement that Cleveland has dealt with this season.
