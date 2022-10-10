Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Fall Fun in First Grade
First Graders in Mrs. Williams class were treated to a fun filled week before Fall Break. They learned about bats and spiders and practiced writing informational paragraphs about them. They also celebrated Room on the Broom Day and go to make their own witch craft and spooky witch’s brew to eat. Happy Fall!
nebo.edu
Mr. Atkin, Goshen's Newest....Bus Driver?
It looks like Mr. Atkin would like to try his hand at driving bus! While one of the bus drivers ran into the school for a minute, he jumped on and thought he would give it a go! We love that Mr. Atkin loves to be a jokester and isn't afraid to have a little bit of fun!
nebo.edu
Fourth Grade Students Attend Symphony
Tuesday, October 11, fourth-grade students from Brockbank had the wonderful opportunity to attend a performance by the Utah Symphony at Maple Mountain High School. The students had a great time dressing up and learning about music.
nebo.edu
Classic Contrapposto - Gesture Drawing
Mr. Nick Sheffer's class had a fantastic time drawing quick poses of their classmates! The students had between 2 and 4 minutes to draw their peer. They are doing amazing work in Mr. Sheffer's class.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nebo.edu
Fall Break--No School
Don't forget that there is no school October 13th, 14th and 17th for Fall Break. Have a fun and safe break!
nebo.edu
October Art Display
The 5th grade classes have art displayed in the front hall for the month of October. Mrs. Haines' class used watercolor to paint pumpkins on a farm, and Mrs. Openshaw's class used watercolor and construction paper to make haunted houses.
nebo.edu
Park View Presents Peter Pan Jr.
This year Mrs. Hancock, with the help of volunteers, will be directing a play "Peter Pan Junior" for students in third, fourth, or fifth grade that want to participate. Practices will happen after school. Mrs. Hancock will be holding auditions on October 18th, 19th 20th with call backs on the 21st. Students can get an information packet either in the office or by Mrs. Hancock classroom. The cost to participate in this amazing opportunity is $40. Practice will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school until mid-March.
nebo.edu
3rd grade Landforms
3rd grade learned about different landforms and even got to make their own 3-D models of different landforms that they sculpted and painted. #AppleValleyElementary #HomeOfTheSilverFox #WeLoveOurSchool#studentsuccess #WeHaveTheBestSchool #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents #loveUTpublicschools #utpol #uted #thankateacher#loveteaching.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Math
In kindergarten we have been learning about 2D shapes! Mrs. Love’s class used basic 2D shapes to create pictures of houses and animals!
Comments / 0