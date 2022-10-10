Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Still Trying To Sign WWE Talent Vince McMahon Fired
Vince McMahon was responsible for a lot of things in WWE, both good and bad. Through it all, a lot of people lost their jobs. Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, as she had a solid run in NXT. Unfortunately for her, that was ruined after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Interested in Former ROH World Champion
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to soldier on. This past Monday's edition of Raw saw the returns of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to WWE, ending a hiatus of over two years. Anderson and Gallows are just the latest additions to the WWE roster, as Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has brought back the likes of Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, and Bray Wyatt since taking over creative duties. If the rumor mill is to be believed, those signings don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wendi Richter Discusses Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Richter talked about being victim to the “original screwjob” when the referee counted her to defeat despite kicking out at one against a masked opponent, which turned out to be Fabulous Moolah.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Issues Statement On WWE Return Rumors
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE former stars are returning at a rapid pace, and Matt Cardona got the wrestling world talking recently when he noted on Twitter that a rematch with Drew McIntyre would be fun. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently told Metro...
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley wants to reunite The Hurt Business at some point in WWE
Despite finding success during the pandemic era, WWE broke up The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin) in early 2021. They kept Lashley and MVP together as MVP would be the manager of Lashley, who was pushed as a top star. MVP sided with Omos, who...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted To Keep Bobby Lashley Strong Ahead Of Brock Lesnar Feud
Bobby Lashley worked hard to make himself one of the most dependable stars in WWE. He is a two-time WWE Champion and a true veteran in the pro wrestling world. WWE also wanted to keep him strong for a good reason. The two-time WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley, held the United...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Talks Performing In Canada For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto about performing in Canada for AEW Dynamite this week. Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson on this week’s show in Toronto. Despite being billed from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Y2J isn’t worried about receiving cheers over...
ewrestlingnews.com
Allegations About Stealing Moves: JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs
Quite the exchange went down on Twitter following last night’s episode of WWE NXT. During last night’s show, WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs executed a spot on Malik Blade in which he hoisted his opponent against the ropes from outside the ring, only to clothesline the rebounding Blade as he came off the ropes. Apparently, the move looked a little too similar to one performed by current AEW wrestler JD Drake.
ewrestlingnews.com
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
The First Matches Official For Wrestle Kingdom 17
During a press conference that took place earlier today in Tokyo, Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced several new title matches for Wrestle Kingdom 17. As we reported yesterday here on eWn, Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Michaels Discusses Transitioning Into His New Role In WWE NXT, More
During a recent appearance on “The Ringer” podcast, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels commented on transitioning into his new role, being the “face” of the WWE NXT brand, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
ewrestlingnews.com
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
UFC・
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Star Slated To Undergo Surgery
WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace revealed in a post on Twitter that she’s currently injured and will need surgery. The former ‘Bianca Carelli’ will be documenting her recovery on Instagram and Tiktok. She didn’t specify the nature of her injury or how long she will be sidelined, but the surgery is planned for next week. She issued the following statement:
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Received An Offer From WWE Before Her AEW Debut
Fightful Select reports that Saraya received an offer from WWE before her AEW debut at Grand Slam. The report notes that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided not to renew her contract when it expired and that the former Divas Champion announced her departure in mid-June after finding out her contract wouldn’t be renewed. According to sources, she was offered a “surprisingly low” deal which prevented her from doing a lot of outside projects.
