News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
Eva Marie Teases WWE Return Using Lilly Doll, Bray Wyatt Symbol
Eva Marie has begun to stir the pot about a potential return to WWE. Marie posted a video on her Twitter account using a few Bray Wyatt-themed references – Alexa Bliss’s Lilly Doll and Bray Wyatt’s symbol at the end. Marie is trying to toss the doll...
Chris Bey Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Bey revealed that he recently signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Additionally, Bey discussed his goals in the company, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing a new deal with Impact: “I want...
The Rock: Black Adam Is The Biggest Movie Of My Career
The Rock has touted his new movie ‘Black Adam‘ as the biggest project in his lengthy career on the silver screen. Black Adam is the story of the DC Comics character of the same name, the magical ruler of the ancient city of Khandaq, who is freed after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment.
The Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
We have three matches that have been announced for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The matches were announced on this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s show below:. IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
AEW Files Trademark Application For ‘Varsity Athletes’
On October 7, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term ‘Varsity Athletes’ for Tony Nese and Josh Woods. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: VARSITY ATHLETES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a a group or individual wrestlers.
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
WWE & Amazon Consolidate Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters, WWE/MLW Update
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuit against the 13 defendants who attempted to counterfeit and market WWE Championship replica belts has been consolidated into one lawsuit. As reported in August, Amazon and WWE filed suits against 13 defendants who marketed the counterfeit belts in their online...
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022, episode of Monday Night...
AEW ‘Winter Is Coming’ Location Revealed, AEW Dynamite Note, WOW, More
WOW – Women of Wrestling posted the following preview video for this weekend’s episode. You can check out the updated lineup below:. * Fury, Mezmeriah & Razor vs. Vivian Rivera, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays. * Penelope Pink vs. Leia Makoa. * Miami Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie...
Solo Sikoa Breaks His Silence On WWE Main Roster Debut
Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle when he assisted Roman Reigns during the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. The brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso officially became a member of the Bloodline soon afterward. Sikoa discussed his relationship with Reigns and the transition from...
AEW Dynamite Results For October 12, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ AEW Dynamite results for October 12, 2022!. Christian Cage provides a distraction for Luchasaurus, allowing him to pick up the victory. Joe gets the Coquina Clutch for the victory. Winners: Samoa Joe and Wardlow. Marshall stumbles back into the ring and is the victim of a...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/13/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. * Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish. * Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz. * Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Kenny King vs....
WWE Has Big Plans For NXT Europe
WWE and their broadcasting partners are said to have “big plans” for the impending NXT Europe. NXT Europe was announced in August 2022 and will replace NXT UK as the WWE’s chief overseas developmental system. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports that big plans are...
New All-Atlantic Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have a new All-Atlantic Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In the main event of the show, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new champion. PAC tried hitting Cassidy with a hammer, but was stopped by the referee. After an Orange Punch, Cassidy got the...
Update On Whether Bandido Will Join WWE Or AEW
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Bandido is reportedly leaning towards signing with AEW instead of WWE. Bandido appeared on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. Bandido was reportedly offered a contract with AEW immediately after the match, but...
