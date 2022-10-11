2 dead after Delano drive-by shooting, deputies say

DELANO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people are dead and one other is in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in Delano, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about the incident in the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano.

When they arrived, deputies say they found one man shot to death. Three other shooting victims arrived at the Delano Police Department shortly afterward. Two of the victims were airlifted to a local hospital. A second person passed away a short time later.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on (559) 733-6218.

