Quite the exchange went down on Twitter following last night’s episode of WWE NXT. During last night’s show, WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs executed a spot on Malik Blade in which he hoisted his opponent against the ropes from outside the ring, only to clothesline the rebounding Blade as he came off the ropes. Apparently, the move looked a little too similar to one performed by current AEW wrestler JD Drake.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO