WWE RAW Ratings For 10/10/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,824,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,599,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.55 rating, up from last week’s 0.40 rating. The first...
Michelle McCool Shares Funny Tortilla Challenge Video With The Undertaker
Michelle McCool, a former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion, made a name for herself as one of the top female WWE Superstars during her time. She is also married to The Undertaker. The Undertaker is enjoying retirement life and is showing fans who he really is after years...
Wendi Richter Discusses Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Richter talked about being victim to the “original screwjob” when the referee counted her to defeat despite kicking out at one against a masked opponent, which turned out to be Fabulous Moolah.
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
WWE & Amazon Consolidate Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters, WWE/MLW Update
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuit against the 13 defendants who attempted to counterfeit and market WWE Championship replica belts has been consolidated into one lawsuit. As reported in August, Amazon and WWE filed suits against 13 defendants who marketed the counterfeit belts in their online...
Rumor Killer On WWE Name Having Backstage Heat
There was a report going around online that WWE’s recent hire, Rob Fee, had backstage heat in his role as the WWE Director of Long-Term Creative. The report stated that Fee, who has been a head writer on several Disney shows, ‘isn’t making any friends’ with his treatment of assistants backstage.
Allegations About Stealing Moves: JD Drake Calls Out Josh Briggs
Quite the exchange went down on Twitter following last night’s episode of WWE NXT. During last night’s show, WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs executed a spot on Malik Blade in which he hoisted his opponent against the ropes from outside the ring, only to clothesline the rebounding Blade as he came off the ropes. Apparently, the move looked a little too similar to one performed by current AEW wrestler JD Drake.
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Various News & Notes – Impact Wrestling, MCMG, MLW, Bradshaw, More
Tonight’s episode of ‘Before The Impact’ will feature The Motor City Machine Guns facing off against Mahabali Shera and Raj Singh:. Next week’s episode of ‘Impact in 60’ will look at the best of Tomohiro Ishii. According to a report from Pwinsider, MLW will...
New Match Added To MLW Fightland – Details
Major League Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing a new match for MLW Fightland ’22. We’ll see Davey Boy Smith Jr. and The Billington Bulldogs facing off against Bomayte Fight Club. You can check out the official announcement below:. New era British Bulldogs debut at MLW...
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
Chris Bey Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Bey revealed that he recently signed a new multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Additionally, Bey discussed his goals in the company, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On signing a new deal with Impact: “I want...
Lana & Liv Morgan Looking Hot (Video), Matt Cardona Interested In Rematch With Drew McIntyre
CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) took to Twitter today to post a video of herself and Liv Morgan at the premiere of Halloween Ends, which arrives in theaters tomorrow:. Matt Cardona took to Twitter today to reveal that he’d be interested in a rematch with Drew McIntyre:. WWE posted...
Eric Bischoff Says He Should Have Booked Raven Differently
During a “What About Raven” special for AddFreeShows, Eric Bischoff commented on a previous clip from his “83 Weeks” podcast where he said Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. For those unaware, Raven used to sit in the...
Saraya Received An Offer From WWE Before Her AEW Debut
Fightful Select reports that Saraya received an offer from WWE before her AEW debut at Grand Slam. The report notes that Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis decided not to renew her contract when it expired and that the former Divas Champion announced her departure in mid-June after finding out her contract wouldn’t be renewed. According to sources, she was offered a “surprisingly low” deal which prevented her from doing a lot of outside projects.
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Edge Lands Recurring Role In Percy Jackson Series On Disney+
Wrestling fans far and wide know Adam Copeland as the Rated R Superstar, Edge. An in-ring performer since 1998, Edge has been a staple of WWE television for years. Now it seems he’s getting his chance to star in another popular TV series. A new report from Variety states...
Christian Cage Talks Joining AEW, Breaking Into Canadian Market
All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in Canada with tonight’s show emanating from Toronto, ON. Ahead of this evening’s tapings, Toronto native Christian Cage sat down with The National Post to talk about the promotion’s first foray into the Great White North. You can check out...
New All-Atlantic Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have a new All-Atlantic Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In the main event of the show, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new champion. PAC tried hitting Cassidy with a hammer, but was stopped by the referee. After an Orange Punch, Cassidy got the...
